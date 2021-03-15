At Quad Meet, Leaders Pledge To Hold In-person Summit By Year-end; Confirms TS Sandhu

Indian Ambassador to United States T S Sandhu recalled Joe Biden's tenure when the latter was the Vice President and said that the "equation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and VP Biden was extremely good in 2014 and 2016." The hospitality received by the Indian side in the joint session of Congress where Biden presided as the VP was also good, Sandhu acknowledged, as he went on to speak about the Quad Summit.



"India-US relationship is much deeper and this was very much reflected in the equation between PM Modi and President Biden," Sandhu said. He added that the desire was to have an in-person summit, however, it wasn't possible due to the pandemic. He however clarified to ANI that "You've seen in a joint statement, there's a clear indication that foreign ministers will meet, & by year-end, all 4 leaders have pledged to have an in-person summit."

'US Defence Secy to visit India as the first senior cabinet minister'

Sandhu then shared his experience of being a part of the Quad meet and told ANI that "You have to just see public viewing of the first 5 minutes & I think you can see. The general atmosphere was very good amongst all leaders." The US Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin will be visiting India as the first senior cabinet minister, he highlighted.

2021's Quad meet significant and unique

Sandhu further observed that the scheduled visit of the US defence secretary is a reflection of the importance which the US accord to India and it also shows the significance of the bilateral relationship that India and the US share, the Indian envoy to the US said. This year's Quad meet was significantly unique from the previous two meets of 2007 and 2017, as the US, India, Japan and Australia issued a joint statement seeking China's cooperation to facilitate collaboration so the Quad nations can together resolve issues in East and South China Seas.



The joint statement by Quad nations read, “We will continue to prioritise the role of international law in the maritime domain, particularly as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and facilitate collaboration, including in maritime security, to meet challenges to the rules-based maritime order in the East and South China Seas”.