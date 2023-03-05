At Raisina Dialogue 2023, Foreign Secretary Explains Banning Of Chinese Apps In India

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Saturday, March 4, explained the reasons behind the banning of Chinese apps in the country. According to Kwatra, in order to prevent the transmission of false information, distortion, and misinformation, Chinese apps were banned in India.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2023 in Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said, "To answer your question on what’s the interface that government has, to balance the availability of information, availability of misinformation, the spread of disinformation and fake information, that is a balance which each government has to continue address within a given societal matrix."

Emphasising that the balance is the constant thing which the government has to continue to address within a given societal matrix, the official said, "So what you saw, vis-a-vis the banning of various Chinese apps, is no different in that sense."

India bans Chinese apps

Early in February of this year, as part of a significant crackdown, the Central government of India banned and barred 138 betting applications and 94 loan lending apps with connections to China on an "urgent" and "emergency" basis.

The action was initiated after it was established that these applications fall under Section 69 of the IT Act because they include content that is detrimental to India's sovereignty and integrity.

The decision to ban these apps was motivated by many complaints of harassment and extortion of common individuals who had obtained small loans through the mobile applications operated by such entities and people. It was learnt that these apps were the brainchild of Chinese nationals who hired Indians and made them directors in operation. As per inputs, desperate individuals are lured into taking on a loan and then jacked up the interest by up to 3,000% annually.

It is pertinent to mention that in 2022, the Central government banned 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to the nation’s security. It is also to be noted that 270 apps have been banned by the government since 2020.

(With inputs from ANI)