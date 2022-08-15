At Red Fort, PM Modi Greets Artistes Who Performed In Independence Day Celebration Event

With the celebrations of Independence Day 2022 going on in full swing across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated in the celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi and further interacted with a number of artistes who were present for performing at the iconic monument on the day.

After his dynamic speech on Independence Day at the Red Fort, he greeted the artistes who through their different attires showcased the country's diverse culture with the help of their performances. The event also marked India's 75th year of Independence where people from different states and backgrounds came together.

Sharing the pictures from the event on his Twitter handle through a series of tweets, PM Modi wrote, "India's diversity on full display at the Red Fort. #IndiaAt75"

India's diversity on full display at the Red Fort. #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/6FFMdrL6bY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2022

In addition to witnessing the grand performances presented by the artistes, PM Modi met the teams who were a part of the Independence Day celebrations in the national capital. On one hand, while he was seen talking to a Punjabi team, he also witnessed their display of culture in the form of Bhangra.

Following that, PM Modi was also seen among the artistes who represented southern states including Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Among the other teams present during the event included representatives from northeastern states such as Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Assam. It was followed by some other states as well like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, among others.

While he greeted some artistes with a big smile on his face, the Prime Minister also shook hands with some of them as they shared their experiences with him during the celebrations of Independence Day.

On the other hand, the participating artistes were also seen beaming with joy on meeting PM Modi during the Independence Day event and being a part of the grand celebrations.

PM Modi greets NCC cadets dressed in traditional attire

Earlier in the morning, immediately after his speech on the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, PM Modi also interacted with NCC candidates who were present at the event dressed in traditional attire and seated in the geographical formation of India's map in front of the Red Fort rampage.

As the Prime Minister walked into the 'Gyan Path' enclosure, he waved and greeted the cadets and also encouraged them to perform their folk dances, especially the ones from Punjab and Gujarat. He also shook hands with some of them, striking brief conversations.

Image: ANI