At Sarnath Archaeological Site, PM Modi, CM Adityanath Watch Light & Sound Show On Buddha

During his visit to Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched a light and sound show on Lord Buddha's legacy and teachings at the Sarnath archaeological site on Monday. He also interacted with Buddhist monks there.

Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi visited the Sarnath archaeological site after participating in Dev Deepawali celebrations at the Raj Ghat in Varanasi. He lit the customary first diya at the Raj Ghat and commenced the Dev Deepawali Mahotsav.

Went to Sarnath, a place closely associated with Lord Buddha. Also witnessed a sound and light show there. pic.twitter.com/QuSjH1aPNE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2020

Some 15 lakh diyas were lit up on the ghats of Ganga to begin the celebrations on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. Classical dancers also performed during the occasion. Dev Deepawali is a festival of light and fervour, commemorated after Deepawali on every 'Poornima' in the Hindu month of 'Kartik'. A large number of lamps are lit on the banks of rivers and other places on the occasion.

PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath attend Dev Deepawali Mahotsav in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/ZzcVoZhVgG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 30, 2020

Dev Deepavali and the affection of the people of Kashi! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/XRgcL9WR1v — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2020

Visit to Kashi Vishwanath

PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath reached Raj Ghat for Dev Deepawali Mahotsav after offering prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. They also visited the site of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project, where the Ghats were decorated for PM's visit.

Earlier today in Kashi, prayed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Also reviewed the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project. This project will boost tourism, benefit citizens of Varanasi and improve the local economy. pic.twitter.com/YW5Cp4bn7D — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2020

Located in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, the Kashi Vishwanath temple is one of the most famous and significant Shiva temples in India. Situated at the banks of the holy river Ganga, the temple is said to be one of the twelve jyotirlingas revered by the devotees of Lord Shiva. Varanasi was called Kashi in ancient times and hence the name of Kashi Vishwanath to the temple. The deity's name Vishwanath or Vishveshwara means Lord of the Universe.

Feeling blessed after paying tributes to Sant Ravidas Ji in Kashi. pic.twitter.com/TwzU1vZWZn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2020

(With inputs from agency)