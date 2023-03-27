At Tiger Reserve In Madhya Pradesh, A Safe Home For Deer Coming Up

19 swamp deer (Barahsingha) from Kanha National Park were transported to the Magadhi Zone of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on March 26.

The deer were released in presence of forest minister Kunwar Vijay Shah and were seen running in the Bandhavgarh jungles for the first time in nearly a century.

“The Centre has permitted us to bring 100 swamp deer, with 50 in the first year. So, today 19 of them have been brought - 11 males and 8 females. We have made an enclosure here that is carnivore-proof. No carnivorous animal can go in. We have elephants too & we have made arrangements to see that the elephants don't damage the enclosure,” said the reserve’s field director Sudhir Misha.

Perhaps over a century has passed since the swamp deer made the leap into Bandhavgarh's jungles. They abruptly and without leaving a trace vanished for unclear reasons.

Barasingha Deer In India

A kind of deer with 12 or more tines on each set of antlers is known as a swamp deer or Barasingha in Hindi. Swamp deer is also referred to as Dolhorina; (Dol meaning swamp, horina meaning deer) in Assamese and Central India, it is called Goinjak or Gaoni.

The Barasingha belongs to the family of "Artiodactyls" or "even-toed ungulates" because of their two-toed hooves. Swamp Deer are ruminant ungulates, like other deer, with a moist, bare nose and noticeable facial glands. Males possess antlers which are solid, branched appendages on the head.

Subspecies of Barasingha in India:

There are three subspecies of Barasingha found in India –

1) Wetland Barasingha (Rucervus duvaucelii duvacelii)

2) Hard-ground Barasingha (Rucervus duvaucelii branderi)

3) Eastern Barasingha (Rucervus duvaucelii ranjitsinhii)

Behaviour of Barasingha Deer

Barasingha does not have watchful sentries while in herds, in contrast to spotted deer. They frequently are observed concurrently grazing with their heads lowered.

Deer of habit, generally use the same track to move around every day. The preferred place for Barasingha to hide is grassland, not the forests.

Barasingha exhibits rutting as a recognisable behaviour. Stags compete and display for access to females during the breeding season. Ruts frequently involve loud vocalisation and physical combat.