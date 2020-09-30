At UNHRC, India Lays Bare Pakistan's Inherited Culture Of Hatred; Pans Human Rights Record

Taking on Pakistan's incessant attempts to malign India, diplomat Pawan Badhe on Wednesday exposed the pathetic human rights situation in the neighbouring country. Speaking at the 45th session of the UNHRC in Geneva, the First Secretary at Permanent Mission of India to the UN pointed out that Pakistan is a death trap for journalists, human right defenders, social activists and religious minorities. According to him, Pakistani authorities routinely oppressed individuals standing for their rights.

Indian diplomat Pawan Badhe remarked, "No fabricated words against India is going to change the fact that Pakistan and territories under its control are death traps for journalists and human right defenders, social activists and religious and ethnic minorities. Perennial India bashing in the UN system is also not going to change the fact that hundreds of journalists and human rights defenders die each year in Pakistan due to systematic killings including extrajudicial ones."

"Incessant attempts to maligning India at all international forums is not going to change the fact that tens of thousands of minorities would not stop fleeing Pakistan. It can't rectify Pakistan's dubious human rights record. Pakistan's India-focused agenda demonstrates its own hollowness when it comes to oppressing those standing for their rights. The pathetic state of journalists and human rights defenders is well known. The deep state could make prominent journalists disappear in broad daylight in Pakistan," he added.

'Voice of dissent brutally muzzled in Pakistan'

On this occasion, Badhe highlighted the spate of enforced disappearances, murders, detentions, custodial deaths and torture in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and PoK. He opined that accountability and fundamental freedoms are yet to find a resonance in the Pakistani authorities. Maintaining that the neighbouring nation's "inherited culture of hatred" explains its intolerance against those having modern views on human rights, the diplomat contended that Pakistan was making a mockery of the UNHRC forum.

The First Secretary at Permanent Mission of India to the UN stated, "Silence is the apt word for them effected through enforced disappearances, murders, detentions, custodial deaths and torture in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Pakistan-occupied Indian territories in J&K and Ladakh. While the world has progressed well, Pakistan is still at the crossroads of understanding the real meaning of modern laws, democracy and human rights. The language of accountability, civic space, fundamental freedoms and public participation is yet to find resonance in the authorities of Pakistan."

Badhe elaborated, "The world has witnessed the history of Pakistan where the voice of dissent is brutally muzzled without fail. We are not baffled when it comes to Pakistan inciting hate against religious minorities and targeting our leadership with hate speeches. Its well-cherished and inherited culture of hatred makes it the perfect candidate for carrying forward the legacy of intolerance against anybody having modern views on human rights. Pakistan should not make a mockery of this august forum when it attempts to self-crown as an ardent supporter of political dissidents, journalists, social activists, minorities and human rights defenders. For that, Pakistan has miles to go."

