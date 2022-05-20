At UNSC Debate, Muraleedharan Calls For 'global Collective Action' To Ensure Food Security

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs of India V Muraleedharan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) open debate on Thursday underlined the negative impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict on the developing world and called for global collective actions to solve the looming food crisis and economic collapse. He stated that the crisis in Ukraine had a dramatic influence on the global economy, with skyrocketing oil and commodity prices and interruptions in global logistical supply networks, as the world struggles to recover from the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic. He further said that there would be grave implications for the global economy if the war does not give way to a meaningful route of negotiation and diplomacy quickly, derailing the Global South's attempts to guarantee food security and eradicate poverty by 2030.

Muraleedharan continued by stating that in some countries, economies are already collapsing and law and order issues are escalating. He claimed that the moment has come to start taking into account its multifaceted impact on the Global South, particularly the most vulnerable developing countries. He said global collaborative action is the only way to address these problems and that no single country can handle such intricate collateral consequences on its own. He said that they must collaborate and work together as a group.

Muraleedharan proposed special support for conflict-affected countries

He explained his proposal, which included a call for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. He proposed special support for conflict-affected countries, avoiding linking humanitarian aid to political processes and providing for peacebuilding and development initiatives. He further said that only by breaking free from current restrictions they can address the mounting shortages.

In response to India's recent move to ban wheat exports, Muraleedharan stated that the Indian government recognized the unexpected jump in global wheat prices that put India's food security, as well as that of its neighbours and other vulnerable nations, in danger. He said that they all need to understand the significance of equity, affordability and accessibility when it comes to food grains

He claimed that food assistance alone is unlikely to be a long-term solution to hunger, stating that peace and development are critical and that they must include livelihood support, social protection programs and community-based measures, such as agriculture infrastructure investment and rural development, particularly in conflict zones.

Image: AP/ PTI