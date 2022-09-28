At UNSC, India Assures Approach Towards Russia-Ukraine Conflict Will Be 'human-centric'

The country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations at the UNSC briefing, 'on the Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Promote Common Security Through Dialogue and Cooperation’, mentioned that India’s approach to the Ukraine conflict will continue to be human-centric.

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council meeting on Tuesday, India's first woman Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj said, “The trajectory of the Ukraine conflict is a matter of profound concern for the International community.”

India's approach to Ukraine conflict will continue to be human-centric, on our part we're providing both humanitarian assistance to Ukraine & economic support to some of our neighbors in the global South under economic distress: Ruchira Kamboj, Permanent Rep to UN at UNSC meeting pic.twitter.com/d8acKrWQDP — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022

“India has repeatedly called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in the Ukraine conflict and the need to resolve this conflict through dialogue and diplomacy as it is a matter of extreme concern for the International community,” Ruchira Kamboj added.

India is providing both humanitarian assistance to Ukraine & economic support: Ruchira Kamboj

Ruchira Kamboj further mentioned that India has been providing both humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic support to some of our neighbors in the global South under economic distress due to a surge in the cost of food, fuel, and fertilizers which has been a consequential fallout of the ongoing conflict.

During the meeting, the UN envoy highlighted that India’s human-centric approach was stated unequivocally by PM Modi during his meeting with President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Tashkent.

Ruchira Kamboj said, “We firmly believe that global order should be anchored on international law, UN charter & respect for sovereignty & territorial integrity of states.”

Ruchira Kamboj (58) was appointed India's first woman Permanent Representative to the UN in June. A 1987 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, she was previously Ambassador of India to Bhutan and succeeded Ambassador T S Tirumurti.

'India has exported more than 1.8 million tons of wheat to countries in need'

Earlier, Ruchira Kamboj said that New Delhi will continue to work with the International Community to mitigate economic hardships resulting from the Ukraine conflict. The UN envoy highlighted that in the last three months, India has exported more than 1.8 million tons of wheat to countries in need, including Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sudan and Yemen.

“We continue to emphasize to all member states that the global order be anchored on international law, the UN Charter and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states,” she said.

Kamboj mentioned that the Ukraine war has resulted in the loss of countless lives and miseries for people particularly women, children and the elderly with millions becoming homeless and taking shelter in neighboring countries.

Notably, on February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics requested help in defending themselves. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.