At UNSC, India Makes Veiled Attack On China For Putting Hold On Blacklisting Of Terrorists

At United Nations Security Council, India took a veiled attack on China for putting a hold on the blacklisting of Pakistan-based terrorists, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Sajid Mir, on many occasions.

Speaking at the UNSC briefing on Ukraine's 'Fight against Impunity', External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted that politics should never ever provide cover to evade accountability.

"The fight against impunity is critical to the larger pursuit of securing peace and justice. The Security Council must send an unambiguous and unequivocal message on this count," the minister said.

With Chinese counterpart Wang Yi listening, Jaishankar said, "Politics should never ever provide cover to evade accountability. Nor indeed to facilitate impunity. Regrettably, we have seen this of late in this very Chamber, when it comes to sanctioning of some of the world's most dreaded terrorists."

Earlier this month, China had put on hold a proposal at the United Nations by the United States and India to designate LeT terrorist Sajid Mir, wanted for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks, as a global terrorist. He was the main handler of the 2008 Mumbai attack.

Previously, China had put a hold on the designation of Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki and Jaish-e Mohammed (JeM) terrorists Masood Azhar and Abdul Rauf Azhar as global terrorists.

Jaishankar on Ukraine-Russia war

On the Russia-Ukraine war, Jaishankar stressed that even in conflict situations, there can be no justification for violation of human rights or of international law.

"Where any such acts occur, it is imperative that they are investigated in an objective and independent manner," he said, adding that this was the position that New Delhi took with regard to the killings in Bucha.

In April, India had unequivocally condemned reports of civilian killings in Ukraine's Bucha and supported the call for an independent probe, as it emphasised that when innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy should prevail as the only viable option.

Shocking visuals from the streets of Bucha showed people lying dead with their hands tied behind them. The incident had drawn global condemnation and calls for a probe and tougher actions against Russia.

(With agency inputs)