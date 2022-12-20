At UNSC, India Supports Full And Effective Termination Of Iran's Nuclear Policy

Addressing the United Nations Security Council's meeting on non-proliferation, India's permanent representative Ruchira Kamboj said that India supports full and effective implementation of resolution 2231 (2015) which terminates the UN resolution and Iran's nuclear policy.

"We encourage the concerned parties to concerned parties to continue dialogue and diplomacy toward an early resolution of differences and return to full implementation of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action)," Kamboj said.

According to the UN, Resolution 2231 "provides for the termination of the provisions of previous Security Council resolutions on the Iranian nuclear issue and establishes specific restrictions that apply to all States without exception. Member States are obligated under Article 25 of the Charter of the United Nations to accept and carry out the Security Council’s decisions."

India's permanent representative said that New Delhi values the efforts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to implement the agency's verification and monitoring mandate.

She said that India has recent reports of IAEA, which were also considered at the Agency's Board of Governors meeting recently. "We have maintained that the way forward is to make progress on engagement between the Agency and Iran to clarify and resolve all outstanding safeguards issues to enable the Agency to provide an assurance of the exclusively peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program," Kamboj said.

The UNSC unanimously adopted resolution 2231 endorsing the JCPOA on July 20, 2015. "The Security Council affirmed that the conclusion of the JCPOA marked a fundamental shift in its consideration of the Iranian nuclear issue, expressed its desire to build a new relationship with Iran strengthened by the implementation of the JCPOA and to bring to a satisfactory conclusion its consideration of this matter," the UN said.

Furthermore, the council affirmed that full implementation of the JCPOA would contribute to building confidence in the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear programme and emphasised that JCPOA is conducive to promoting and facilitating the development of normal economic and trade contacts and cooperation with Iran.