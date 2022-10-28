At UNSC, India Tears Into China For 'political Considerations' In Proscribing Terrorists

At the special meeting of the United Nations Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC), India went all guns blazing against China.

Speaking at the two-day event, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the global body has been unable to act in some cases when it comes to proscribing terrorists because of 'political considerations'.

"The key conspirators and planners of the 26/11 terror attacks continue to remain protected and unpunished,” said Jaishankar, adding that the international community should send out the message that it will never stop holding terrorists accountable.

Delivered the Inaugural Address at the ‘Informal briefing on combating terrorism financing in local and regional contexts’. pic.twitter.com/HNQPDYoi9h — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 28, 2022

India attacks China at UNSC special meet

Earlier, Government of India Joint Secretary Pankaj Thakur revealed intricate details of Pakistan's role in the 26/11 attacks at the special meeting of the UNSC counter-terrorism committee in Mumbai. Thakur highlighted that Hafiz Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, Sajid Mir, Abdul Al Qafa, Abdul Aziz, and Major Iqbal of ISI played a key role in the 26/11 terror attacks.

The Joint Secretary of the Government of India then said, "As of date, the UN blacklisting process however remains on hold. In the context of the global fight against terrorism, I would like to flag challenges that need to be surmounted. Despite UN proscription and scrutiny, there's hardly any dent in the intent, capacity or activities of Lashkar-e-Taiba or similar outfits operating from the epicentre of terrorism. While on the face of it, these outfits appear to be India-centric, they nurse aspirations that would pose a serious threat to the global community if not checked ."

He then called for a step in the direction of further qualifying and rationalising the process of listing proposals on hold. This comes in the backdrop of China putting on hold a proposal moved by India and the United States to blacklist Let terrorist Shahid Mahmood.

In the past, the Xi Jinping-led country had blocked multiple joint attempts to put Sajid Mir as a global terrorist under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UNSC. The 1267 Sanctions Committee is one of several UN Security Council sanctions regimes that impose restrictions on people considered a global threat.