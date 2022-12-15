At UNSC, Jaishankar Highlights 4 Counter-terrorism Challenges; Takes A Veiled Dig At China

At United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on the 'Global counterterrorism approach: Challenges and way forward', Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar highlighted four specific counter-terrorism challenges with which the world is currently grappling.

The first issue he pointed out was terror financing and state culpability, whether by commission or mission. "The world may no longer be willing to buy the justifications and cover-ups as in the past. Through bitter experience, it knows that terror is terror, whatever the explanation. The question now arises as to the responsibilities of the state from whose soil such actions are planned, supported and perpetrated."

The second point he said was ensuring the integrity and accountability of the counter-terror multilateral mechanisms and their working methods. They are on occasion opaque, sometimes driven by agendas and at times, pushed without evidence, he said.

EAM's dig at China

Taking a veiled dig at China on sanctioning of terrorists, Jaishankar said, "Third, Addressing double standards in countering terrorism, leading to concerns of politicisation. The same criteria are not applied to sanctioning and prosecuting terrorists. It would seem sometimes that the ownership of terrorism is more important than its perpetration or its consequence."

It should be noted that bids by India, the United States and other countries to blacklist Pakistan-backed and based terrorists under the UNSC's sanctions have been blocked and put on hold by China in the 15-nation council.

"For too long, some have persisted with the approach that terrorism is just another instrument or stratagem. Those invested in terrorism have used such cynicism to carry on. It is not just plain wrong but could be downright dangerous, even for the very people whose toleration extends this far," the External Affairs Minister said.

In his 4th point, EAM Jaishankar mentioned about countering threats from the misuse of new and emerging technologies by terrorists. "This is likely to be the next frontier of our battle," the Union Minister said.

The Union Minister said that India has faced the horrors of cross-border terrorism long before the world took serious note of it, in which thousands of civilians lost their lives. "But we fought terrorism resolutely, bravely and with a zero-tolerance approach," he said.

He concluded by emphasising that the world cannot let another “9/11 of New York” or “26/11 of Mumbai” happen again. "Combating terrorism is a battle in which there is no respite," Jaishankar said.