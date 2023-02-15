Jaishankar Addresses Hindi Sammelan In Fiji, Stresses On Hindi Language's Dissemination

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar inaugurated the 12th Vishwa Hindi Sammelan in Nadi, Fiji on Wednesday. At the event, Fiji's President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere was also present. The concept of World Hindi Conferences has been visualised by Rashtrabhasha Prachar Samiti, Wardha in 1973. To date, there have been eleven World Hindi Conferences organised in various parts of the world.

The 12th World Hindi Conference is taking place from February 15-17, 2023 organised by India's Ministry of External Affairs and the Government of Fiji.

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar has shared a glimpse of the event on the social media platform. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Deeply honoured to receive the traditional Sevusevu welcome in the presence of President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at the inaugural of the 12th #VishwaHindiSammelan. Had the first cup of kava with a prayer for the health, peace and prosperity of India and Fiji."

Deeply honoured to receive the traditional Sevusevu welcome in the presence of President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at the inaugural of the 12th #VishwaHindiSammelan.



Had the first cup of kava with a prayer for the health, peace and prosperity of India and Fiji. https://t.co/o9V6zFczwf — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 15, 2023 12वें #विश्वहिंदीसम्मेलन के उद्घाटन के सुअवसर पर राष्ट्रपति रातू विलियामे काटोनिवेरी की उपस्थिति में पारंपरिक स्वागत, सेवुसेवु प्राप्त कर गौरवान्वित अनुभव कर रहा हूँ।



भारत और फ़िजी के लिए स्वास्थ्य, शांति और समृद्धि की कामना के साथ, प्रथम कावा ग्रहण किया। pic.twitter.com/GJTx1dOBA2 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 15, 2023

The External Affairs Minister arrived in Nadi on Tuesday and was welcomed by Fiji Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

Highlights of 12th Vishwa Hindi Sammelan

While addressing the 12th Vishwa Hindi Sammelan in Nadia, Jaishankar said, "In events like World Hindi Conference, it is natural that our focus should be on various aspects of the Hindi language, its global use, and its dissemination. We will discuss issues like the status of Hindi in Fiji, the Pacific region and indentured countries." Further, he asserted that the era of aping western languages and traditions has concluded.

"The era when we equated progress and modernity with westernization is behind us. Many such languages and traditions which were suppressed during the colonial era are again raising their voice on the global stage," said Jaishankar while addressing 12th World Hindi Conference in Nadi.

Further, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar shared on Wednesday that the two nations, India and Fiji, discussed bilateral ties and furthering them through developmental cooperation. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Great to meet @FijiGovernment DPM @bimanprasad in Nadi shortly after our meeting in New Delhi. Discussed further advancing our long-standing ties through our development cooperation."