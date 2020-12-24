At Visva-Bharati, PM Modi Highlights 'One India' Signficance Of Tagore's Gujarat Link

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the centenary celebrations of the Visva-Bharati University at Shantiniketan through video conferencing and shared a lesser-known fact. - Rabindranath Tagore's connection with Gujarat. The West Bengal Governor and the Union Education Minister were also present during the ceremony. The Prime Minister said that Rabindranath Tagore's connection to his home state assumes significance as it teaches the importance of One India and shows the spirit of Unity in Diversity in the country.

The Prime Minister, who is the Chancellor of the University, shared Gurudev's vision for Visva Bharati and said that it is also the essence of Atmanirbhar Bharat, which is the path of India's welfare for world welfare. Founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati was declared a Central University and an Institution of National Importance by an Act of Parliament in May 1951.

Gurudev and Gujarat connection: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi said, "Whenever I talk about Gurudev, I am unable to stop myself from speaking about this incident. I had spoken about it when I came to Shantiniketan earlier. I want to recall the closeness of Gurudev to Gujarat. It assumed significance because it fills us with the feeling of unity across India and states the importance of 'EK Bharat Shrestha Bharat." It shows how this country with different languages, cultures, cuisines and clothing, are interlinked. This shows how our country has unity in diversity and learns from each other."

He recounted, "When Gurudev's elder brother Satyendra Nath Tagore was in ICS, he was posted in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Gurudev visited him there. Rabindranath Tagore spent time writing Bangla poems - Bandi O Amar and Norob Rajini were written. His famous Shuddit Pashan also he wrote while in Gujarat. Gujarat's daughter Srimati Hati Singh was married into the Tagore family. Satyendra Nath Tagore's wife Gyanandeni Devi observed that women faced a lot of problems because they kept their saree's drape (pallu) on right side. So Gyanandeni Devi introduced taking pallu on the left side, I don't know exactly but people say that the tradition to drape saree with pallu on the left side is her contribution. This shows how we in India live in a family. This is our Sanskar and Gurudev gave the same to Viswa Bharati. Wherever you will go, in whichever field, you will be the pillar of New India."

PM Modi concluded by quoting Tagore, "Ore grihobaasi khol, dwaar khol, laaglo je dol. Sthale jale banotale laaglo je dol. Dwaar khol, dwaar khol. Doors of New opportunities are opening in this country for you, I wish that you all become successful and fulfil the dream of this country. I hope this centenary year becomes a stepping stone to our future journey here and Visva Bharati may help in the development of world and India."

West Bengal assembly elections

Prime Minister Modi's address comes ahead of West Bengal assembly elections and BJP massive outreach plan. West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats, and establishing itself as the major Opposition force in the state. Recently TMC trumped BJP in all 3 bypolls but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy, has placed its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections.

