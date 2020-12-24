At Visva-Bharati, PM Modi Invokes Legendary Figures & Institutes' Role In India's Freedom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the centenary celebrations of the Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan, through video conferencing. He spoke about the role of the educational institutes like Visva-Bharati University, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi University among others which were established during India's freedom movement.

PM Modi said that when we talk of freedom struggle, the idea of 19-20 century comes directly to our mind. "But it is also a fact that the foundation of these movements was laid long ago. India's independence movement got energy from many movements that had been going on since centuries," he said.

"The Bhakti movement strengthened the spiritual and cultural unity of India. In the Bhakti era, every region of India, every area, east-west-north-south, our saints in every direction, mahants, the Acharyas tried to keep the nation's consciousness awake," said PM Modi.

'Educational institutes give a new direction to ideological movement'

"Along with the time of the Bhakti movement, a karma movement also took place in the country. The people of India were fighting slavery and imperialism. Be it Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharana Pratap, Rani Laxmibai or Lord Birsa Munda's armed struggle. This became a major inspiration for our people to fight for freedom in future," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the need of the hour was to create an ideological movement to win the war of independence and at the same time prepare a new generation for the creation of a bright India. Many prestigious institutions and universities played a huge role in this aspect, he said.

"This was the time when new scholars came up from these universities. These educational institutes gave a new direction to the ideological movement going on at that time. We were united with the Bhakti movement, The Gyan movement gave us intellectual strength and Karma movement gave us the courage and courage to fight for our rights," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi said the Visva-Bharati University established by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore played a very important role in giving new energy to the freedom struggle. "The way Gurudev shaped the University by mixing the Indian culture and tradition gave rise to a new form of nationalism," PM Modi said.

'Generations of Bengal sacrificed themselves for independence'

"Guided by Gurudev, Visva-Bharati presented a strong image of Indian nationalist sentiment during Independence. Gurudev wanted entire humanity to benefit from India's spiritual awakening. Have a look the name of your University: Visva-Bharati, which means a combination of Maa Bharti and Vishwa (world)" PM Modi said.

"Atmanirbhar Bharat vision is also a derivative of this sentiment. Today we must remember the circumstances which led to the establishment of this university. It wasn't just British rule but in the background, were our rich ideas and history of hundreds of years of the movement," he added. "To protect India's self-esteem, generations of Bengal sacrificed themselves," PM Modi said recalling several names. He also said that India will have to set new goals to reach new heights and Gurudev's teachings will help the country in achieving those.

PM Modi also said that India is the only major country which is moving in the right direction to achieve the targets of the Paris Agreement while adding that India is leading the world in environmental protection through international solar alliance.

Founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati is also the oldest Central University in the country. In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared to be a Central University and an Institution of National Importance by an Act of Parliament. The University followed the pedagogy devised by Gurudev Tagore, though gradually it evolved in the format in which modern Universities developed elsewhere. The Prime Minister is the Chancellor of the University, a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release stated.

