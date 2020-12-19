ATAGS Howitzer Best In The World, Better Than Bofors And Dhanush, Says DRDO

A top Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist has claimed that The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun (ATAGS) Howitzer is the best gun in the world. It can meet the Indian Army's full requirement of 1800 artillery gun systems. He also said that there is no need of importing guns.

ATAGS better than Bofors and Dhanush Guns

ATAGS project director and senior DRDO scientist Shailendra V Gade said that the gun system is far better than the Bofors and Israel's ATHOS gun. ATAGS has fired over 2,000 rounds in places like Sikkim near the China border, and Pokharan near the Pakistan border. ATAGS has been developed by DRDO and produced by Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems Limited.

"The India Army's requirement is for 1,580 towed artillery guns, 150 ATAGS, and 114 Dhanush guns. There is a total requirement of 1,800 guns, but the way the ATAGS is performing, I am sure the entire requirement can be met with just this gun only," Gade told ANI.

'It is in fact the best in the world'

When asked if the ATAGS was better than the guns of Pakistan and China, Gade said," In fact, this is the best gun in the world because other country built such a system on this high technology with a high rate of firing capability," Gade also said that ATAGS can fire five rounds in a minute whereas others can fire only three rounds. While refusing the need of importing guns, he said," I feel India as a country, we have developed the core competence and technology is there to meet the country's requirements for world-class guns."

DRDO-developed ATAGS underwent trials in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar on 7 December. The indigenous howitzer broke the world record for 155mm gun by firing the round of ammunition to a distance of over 47 km in the 2017 trials. In September 2020, DRDO's howitzer ATAGS got into an accident in Rajasthan's Pokhran while undergoing firing.

(With ANI Inputs)