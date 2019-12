Nawal Kishore extended his support for the Central scheme Atal Bhujal Yojana, which was launched on Wednesday, December 25. Remembering former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, after whom the scheme is named, he said that Vajpayee had always been invested in farmers and their troubles. He also slammed Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi for “selective sympathy” when asked about their detainment in Meerut. “They were not here to meet victims’ families, they were merely planning a family drama,” he said.