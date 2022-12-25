Atal Bihari Vajpayee Created Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday credited former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for the creation of Uttarakhand and said his government is committed to making it the leading state in the country.

He was speaking at a village 'chaupal' (community gathering) in Uchauligoth in Champawat district on the 98th birth anniversary of Vajpayee which is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day'.

Village 'chaupals' were held across Uttarakhand on 'Good Governance Day' to ensure the benefits of central and state government schemes reach those living in remote villages and quick redressal of their problems.

Dhami said Vajpayee created Uttarakhand and his government is committed to making it the leading state in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The chief minister also interacted with the residents of Uchauligoth village, listened to their problems and asked officials to resolve them immediately.

He handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to the kin of a villager, Dan Singh, who died recently in a road accident and wheelchairs to two differently-abled villagers.

Secretaries of various government departments also attended 'chaupals' in different villages.

Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar attended a 'chaupal' in Kwanli village and urged people to get their Ayushman cards made to avail benefits of the health insurance scheme.

Tourism Secretary Dilip Jawalkar heard people's problems at a 'chaupal' in Maral Rattapani village in Yamkeshwar area of Pauri district and asked people to avail benefits of self-employment schemes of the state government.

Yamkeshwar MLA Renu Bisht was also present at the 'chaupal'.

'Chaupals' were also held in Thano in Dehradun and Kudharna in Tehri.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)