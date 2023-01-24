'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Transformed India's Relationship With US, Russia': EAM Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs (MEA) Dr. S Jaishankar said that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee played a crucial role in transforming India's relationship with both Russia and the US and saw a lot of opportunities for cooperation among our Asian neighbours.

"In our neighbourhood, Prime Minister Vajpayee saw a lot of opportunities for cooperation but was never impervious to the challenges of terrorism," Dr. Jaishankar said while addressing the third Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture in New Delhi, while hinting at China and Pakistan.

Delhi | Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee transformed India’s relationship with the United States, and ties with Russia: EAM S Jaishankar at 3rd Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture pic.twitter.com/HItTBg1U4h — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

"When you look at trying to reach a modus vivendi (mode of living) with China, the fundamental basis for that, is that it has to be on the basis of mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, mutual interest, which we articulate today, a lot of it was visible during Vajpayee's visit to China," Dr. Jaishankar said. He also added that Vajpayee used all intruments at his command to develop a relationship in the region which would very openly shun terrorists and praised his nuanced and devloped understanding of the contemporary world.

'Vajpayee transformed India's relations with the United States': Dr. Jaishankar

"Vajpayee transformed India's relationship with the United States in the post-cold war environment after recognising how important that relationship had become for India nationally and internationally," Dr. Jaishankar said.

"He imparted continuity and stability to our ties with Russia. At a time when so many important relationships across the world were changing, there was a unique steadiness about the India-Russia relationship and a lot of it has to do with the personal understanding and the efforts that were made by Prime Minister Vajpayee," he added. The foreign minister also drew everyone's attention toward Vajpayee's diplomacy as within two years of the test, he had engaged all major countries across the world after India became a nuclear power in 1998.

EAM Jaishankar said that while everybody remembers Vajpayee as a great PM, the External Affairs Ministry has a special claim on him as a foreign minister. "Not just as a foreign minister but as someone who actively contributed to foreign policy, who even shaped foreign policy as a parliamentarian,” he said.