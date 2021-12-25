Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Birth Anniversary: Om Birla, Piyush Goyal, Other Leaders Pay Homage

On the 97th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Hardeep Singh Puri, and other top leaders paid tribute to the BJP stalwart.

Leaders pay tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wrote on Koo, "Tributes to Bharat Ratna Former Prime Minister Shri #AtalBihariVajpayee ji on his birth anniversary. Giving priority to good governance, the great son of the nation, Atalji dedicated his whole life to the welfare of the countrymen. His fame will always remain unshakable and will continue to show our path." (roughly translated)

Union Minister Piyush Goyal wrote on Koo, "My salute to Bharat Ratna revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his birthday, who worked with lifelong struggle, service, and dedication to give a better future to the country. Good Governance Day celebrated in his honour always inspires us to build a new India." (roughly translated)

Sharing a quote by Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Koo, Goa CM Pramod Sawant wrote, "'I have a vision of India: an India Free of Hunger, and Fear, an India Free of Illiteracy and Want' - 𝐴𝑡𝑎𝑙 𝐵𝑖ℎ𝑎𝑟𝑖 𝑉𝑎𝑗𝑝𝑎𝑦𝑒𝑒. Let us come together to pledge to ensure Good Governance with the vision of ’Antyodaya’ on this #GoodGovernanceDay observed in fond memory of India’s Former Prime Minister Shri #AtalBihariVajpayee ji on his birth anniversary."

BJP leader V Muraleedharan wrote on Koo, "Remembering former Prime Minister, visionary & idealogue of @BJP4India - Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji on his Jayanti today. A poet at heart - reformist in action, He brought transformative changes in Governance & delivery of services. The Nation is ever grateful to him."

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu wrote on Koo, "Tributes to the most popular Prime Minister of independent India Bharat Ratna, great nationalist, strong speaker Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the Good Governance Day being celebrated on the birthday of the former Prime Minister." (roughly translated)

Since 2014, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been commemorated as Good Governance Day on an annual basis. The goal of the day is to raise public awareness of government accountability. From December 22 to December 25, the central government has been commemorating Good Governance Week.

Image: PTI