'Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Dream Fulfilled': PM Modi At Inauguration Of Strategic Atal Tunnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his inauguration address said that the dream of not only former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee but also crores of Himachal people has been achieved. PM Modi said its a dream come true as he recalled his discussion about the ambitious project with Atal Bihari Vajpayee and how the project became Vajpayee's dream project. PM Modi said it is an honour to have seen the completion of the project, as he also saluted the efforts of the soldiers, engineers and labourers who worked tirelessly while risking their lives towards seeing the project to fruition.

"The tunnel will shorten the distance by 3-4 hours. My brothers and sisters residing in mountainous regions will understand what it means to reduce the distance of 3-4 hours on the mountain," PM Modi said.

'26 years of work in 6 years'

The Prime Minister highlighting the laxity by the previous government in the development and strategically important projects said that there has always been a demand to improve the infrastructure in the region, but for a long time, the infrastructure projects connected to the border either could not get out of the planning stage or they got stuck or went astray.

"Experts say that the speed at which the work of Atal Tunnel was being done in 2014, had the work been done at the speed as it was done during the previous government, this tunnel would have been completed by the year 2040. Add 20 more years to your age today, then this day would come in people's lives." PM Modi said.

PM Modi apprised that after the government changed in 2004, the tunnel's construction was taking place at a negligible speed due to which the tunnel took this long to complete. However, the current government brought its speed from 300 metres construction per year to 1400 metres per year.

"As a result, where the first 300-meter tunnel was being built every year, its speed increased to 1400 meters per year. In just 6 years, we have completed 26 years of work," PM Modi said.

PM Modi will travel through the tunnel to reach its north portal in Lahaul valley of Lahaul-Spiti district and flag off a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus for the south portal in Manali. He will address two public meetings in Himachal Pradesh after opening the strategic Atal Tunnel.

Watch the full speech here:

'26 years work accomplished in 6 years' PM Modi at Atal Tunnel Inauguration