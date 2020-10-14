NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission Signs Deal With CGI To 'adopt' 100 Schools' ATL Labs

In order to promote innovation across schools, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog has signed a Statement of Intent (SOI) with IT company CGI India. As a part of continuous support to Atal Tinkering Lab initiative (ATL), AIM has collaborated with CGI India which is known to be one of the largest IT and business consulting services firms. This latest collaboration will help in creating a successful and innovative workforce from the ATL schools, the plan envisions.

As a part of the SOI signed between AIM, NITI Aayog and CGI, over 100 schools from Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai having ATLs will be adopted by CGI to promote and train students. Under this initiative, CGI volunteers will coach and mentor students at the ATLs to boost their technical literacy. Along with this, the students will also be exposed to immersive learning experiences using hands-on experience via STEM (Science Technology Engineering Maths) tools.

CGI will also conduct training workshops for teachers on topics such as design thinking, computational thinking, robotics and coding. While expressing his views on the collaboration between AIM and CGI, Mission Director Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog R Ramanan said that it would be beneficial for ATL students and the teachers.

“CGI has agreed to adopt and support 100 ATL across the country with their technical expertise and proficiency. This will enable ATL students to be more connected to the 4th industrial revolution happening in India. Further CGI will also run capacity building Unbox tinkering Workshops for ATL teachers to build an innovative mindset in teachers and I am sure it would be super exciting for all of us,” he added.

President of Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centres of Excellence, CGI George Mattackal said that CGI is committed to empower and educate children via STEM. Expressing his pleasure over the collaboration with NITI Aayog, he added, 'CGI will continue to inspire innovation and creativity to build a future digital workforce together.' Over 14,000 consultants have been employed by CGI across major cities to provide global delivery support to clients.

AIM is the flagship programme launched by the government of India to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship across the country. The ATLs set up in different schools are said to be accessed by over 2.5 million school kids. ATL is an innovative workspace set-up at schools where students are to get do-it-yourself (DIY) access and learn to create innovative solutions with the help of latest technologies.

