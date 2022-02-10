Atal Tunnel Certified By World Book Of Records As 'longest Highway Tunnel' Above 10,000ft

Atal Tunnel has been officially recognised by the World Book of Records, as the 'World's Longest Tunnel above 10,000 Feet". Lt General Rajeev Chaudhary, Director General of Border Roads Organisation (DGBR) received the award for the achievement of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Wednesday, February 9 in New Delhi, according to the press released by the Ministry of Defence. The Atal Tunnel which is 9.02 kilometres long has been constructed to connect Manali to the Lahaul-Spiti valley in Himachal Pradesh.

Atal Tunnel constructed on Manali - Leh Highway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3, 2020, dedicated the Atal Tunnel to the nation. Atal Tunnel has been constructed under the 'Rohtang Pass' on the Manali - Leh Highway under the conditions of freezing temperatures in difficult terrain. The tunnel has been an important step for connectivity as prior to its construction, the highway remained closed for six months during winter season. Due to the closure of the highway, Lahaul and Spiti remained cut off from the mainland for around six months. The Atal tunnel has been named after the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Atal Tunnel has officially been certified by World Book of Records as ‘World’s Longest Highway Tunnel above 10,000 Feet’. Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, Director General of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) received the award for achievement of BRO for constructing this: Defence Ministry pic.twitter.com/UfTjyqKwk6 — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

Tunnel reduced the distance and time for travelling between Manali - Sarchu

The Atal Tunnel has reduced the distance on Manali - Sarchu road by 46 kilometres and travelling time has also been reduced by four to five hours. The tunnel has helped in providing connectivity between Manali to Leh in all the weather seasons. In addition, the tunnel has also offered an alternate link to Armed Forces for travelling to Ladakh. According to the press release by the Ministry of Defence, the construction of the Atal Tunnel has been a test of 'technical & engineering skills as well as human endurance and machine efficacy. The tunnel has been constructed in extremely harsh and challenging terrain, wherein the temperatures in winters dipped to -25 degrees.

Image: ANI