Atal Tunnel Connecting Manali - Lahaul Would Be Thrown To Traffic By September: HP CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday, said that the Atal tunnel would be completed by the end of August this year and Prime Minister would dedicate this project to the people of the country probably during the month of September. Atal Tunnel cut short the distance to 8.8 km on Manali- Leh highway. Earlier heavy vehicles took around 4 hours to cover the distance of 46 km but that will be cut short to 45 mins. The announcement was made while addressing the people at Sissu in Lahaul and Spiti district today.

READ | Night Curfew To Remain In Force In Himachal Till Further Orders: CM Jairam Thakur

Atal tunnel is strategically important in the region and the tunnel would be thrown to the traffic of the Lahaul valley all around the year. The road would be helpful for the forces for the supply of essentials to soldiers deployed in Ladakh. Atal tunnel will cut short the Rohtang pass road that remains close during snowfall and Lahaul valley remain disconnected with the state for around 6 months.

READ | COVID-19: 11 New Cases Reported In Himachal Pradesh, Total Tally 965

The Rohtang tunnel was named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in a tribute on 95th birth Anniversary by PM Narendra Modi in 2019. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) had started work in June 2010 as the tunnel with cut short the distance of 46 km from Manali to Lahaul. Former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited headquarters of Lahaul in the year 2000 and declared to construct the Rohtang tunnel. The tunnel has been constructed at an altitude of 3000 metres from the sea and longest tunnel of India.

READ | Himachal Governor Asks Centre To Step Up Vigil At Its China Borders; Writes To Rajnath