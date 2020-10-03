Atal Tunnel Inauguration: Rajnath Singh, HP CM Hail BRO For Engineering Marvel

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke at the inauguration of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang on October 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the tunnel in Rohtang at 10 am on Saturday. The Atal tunnel is named after the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee said to be the World's longest highway tunnel. This tunnel took nearly 20 years to be functional since the time of conception in 2000 under the Vajpayee administration and its foundation stone was laid in 2002.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Atal Tunnel inauguration

Speaking on the occasion, CM Jai Ram Thakur shared the plans to develop tourism in the North as well as the South portal of the tunnel. He also added that the tunnel will be a gamer changer in terms of tourism and will make places like Kargil, Leh and tribal areas more accessible. The further added that the construction of this tunnel has helped Himachal gain recognition not just in India but all over the world.

Read | Atal Tunnel Inauguration: 10 Facts On Engineering Marvel Connecting Manali To Lahaul-Spiti

"This 9.02 km long tunnel built at the height of 10,040 feet had helped the small state of Himachal Pradesh gain recognition and has put it on the world map. There is no other tunnel of this length at this height," said CM Jai Ram Thakur.

Read | 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Dream Fulfilled': PM Modi At Inauguration Of Strategic Atal Tunnel

The Himachal CM also spoke about the struggles faced by the BRO mentioning a 600-meter stretch which was a challenge as the construction of that part took nearly 4 years. Jai Ram Thakur lauded the BRO for their engineering skills and for setting an example with their hard work and determination. He congratulated PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the inauguration of the Atal tunnel and also thanked them for gracing the event with their presence.

Read | Atal Tunnel Inauguration LIVE Updates: PM Modi Speaks After Inaugurating Game Changer

Rajnath Singh on Atal Tunnel inauguration

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed BRO for its hard work and efforts in completing the project while adding that the project was completed within the project cost set in the initial phase. He also spoke about the logistical importance of the tunnel while adding that the Atal tunnel is not only dedicated to the nation but also to the armed forces and the people who stay near the border. Rajnath Singh further added that this tunnel is important for social and economic development along and thanked PM Modi.

Read | PM's Visit To Himachal For Atal Tunnel Inauguration Shows Closeness To Northern State: CM

"BRO officers, workers and agencies worked round the clock and took great risks to complete this project. We have seen that over the years the project costs increase but BRO managed to complete the project within the decided budget," said Rajnath Singh

Read | PM Modi To Address 2 Public Meetings In HP After Opening Atal Tunnel Rohtang On Oct 3

"This tunnel will also make it easy to transport and supply food, weapons and other logistics. It will also make deployment quick in time of need. The jawans put in hard work during peacetime in order to save lives during wars. The Atal tunnel is also dedicated to the armed forces and the people who live near the border. This tunnel will also benefit the Adivasis and provide employment," he added.

Read | Rajnath Visits Atal Tunnel In Rohtang Day Before Its Inauguration