Atal Tunnel Inauguration: Get A Glimpse Of World's Largest Running Road Tunnel; See Pics

The long-awaited Atal Tunnel was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a grand ceremony in Himachal Pradesh’s Rohtak on Saturday. The tunnel is named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
It is said to be the world's longest highway tunnel, taking nearly 20 years to be functional since the time of conception under Atal Bihari Vajpayee govt with its foundation stone laying in 2002.
PM said it is an honour to have witnessed the completion of the project and saluted the efforts of the soldiers, engineers, labourers who worked tirelessly while risking their lives for the project
During the inauguration, PM Modi was accompanied by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat
PM Modi said that the dream of not only late PM Vajpayee but also crores of Himachal people has been achieved through the construction of the historic tunnel.