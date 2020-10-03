Last Updated:

Atal Tunnel Inauguration: Get A Glimpse Of World's Largest Running Road Tunnel; See Pics

The long-awaited Atal Tunnel was inaugurated by PM Modi with a grand ceremony in Himachal Pradesh’s Rohtak. It is said to be the world's longest highway tunnel

Atal Tunnel inaugurated at Rohtak
The long-awaited Atal Tunnel was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a grand ceremony in Himachal Pradesh’s Rohtak on Saturday. The tunnel is named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Atal Tunnel inaugurated at Rohtak
It is said to be the world's longest highway tunnel, taking nearly 20 years to be functional since the time of conception under Atal Bihari Vajpayee govt with its foundation stone laying in 2002.

PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel at Rohtak
PM said it is an honour to have witnessed the completion of the project and saluted the efforts of the soldiers, engineers, labourers who worked tirelessly while risking their lives for the project

PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel at Rohtak
During the inauguration, PM Modi was accompanied by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat

PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel at Rohtak
PM Modi said that the dream of not only late PM Vajpayee but also crores of Himachal people has been achieved through the construction of the historic tunnel.

PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel at Rohtak
"The tunnel will shorten the distance by 3 to 4 hours. My brothers and sisters residing in mountainous regions will understand what it means to reduce that distance on the mountain," PM Modi said.

