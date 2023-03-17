Ateeq Ahmad Demands Against Being Taken To UP Ahead Of SC Hearing; Claims Threat To Life

Gangster-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmad, who is currently behind bars in Ahmedabad Central Jail has sought directions to ensure that no physical harm is done to him in any manner during police custody or interrogation.

This comes ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing into the plea of Ahmad on March 17, seeking protection from, and restrain from taking him from central jail Ahmedabad to Prayagraj or any part of the state of Uttar Pradesh stating that he might get killed in a fake encounter.

Also, Ahmad has sought a direction restraining the state of Uttar Pradesh and others from taking him from the Central Jail in Ahmedabad to Prayagraj or any other part of Uttar Pradesh.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently took major action against mafia Ateeq Ahmad after the properties of Ateeq and his aides were seized. Properties worth Rs 8 crore have been seized so far.

Umesh Pal murder

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, was gunned down in broad daylight on February 24, 2005, outside his residence in Prayagraj. The accused in this case is imprisoned Samajwadi Party MP Ateeq Ahmad who is also accused of killing BSP MLA Raju Pal and is accused of hatching Umesh Pal's murder conspiracy from inside Gujrat's Sabarmati jail. On February 24, armed men opened fire on Umesh Pal and two policemen outside his residence in Prayagraj. Umesh Pal and one of the policemen, Sandeep Nishad died.

'Police will kill one of Ateeq Ahmad's sons in fake encounter': SP leader

Earlier, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav expressed apprehension that the police would kill one of the sons of gangster-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmad in a fake encounter in the coming days in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

Unable to find the real culprits, police are "under pressure from the top to kill whoever they find," the SP national general secretary told reporters in Saifai.

PDA bulldozes house of Ateeq Ahmad's aide

Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) bulldozed the house of a criminal allegedly linked to gangster-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmad earlier this month amid heavy police deployment. The authorities arrived at the house of Mashookuddin, who has dozens of cases registered against him, in the Puramufti area.