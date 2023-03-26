Ateeq Ahmed Being Moved To Prayagraj From Gujarat; To Be Produced In Court On March 28

A team of Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday took Ateeq Ahmed with them to Prayagraj in connection to a kidnapping case. The development came after Uttar Pradesh police reached Sabarmati central jail in Gujarat's Ahmedabad to shift the gangster-turned-politician to Prayagraj. Notably, Ateeq is scheduled to be presented before a court in Prayagraj on March 28 in a kidnapping case.

Earlier in the day, a special task force of Uttar Pradesh police reached Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Jail to bring back gangster-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmed to Prayagraj. According to sources, the force has also formed a proper plan to bring him back to Uttar Pradesh via road.

As per the UP police’s detailed plan for the trip, they have chosen a route that passes through Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri and Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi to bring back the gangster. The journey will take more than 30 hours.

Mafia Ateeq fears encounter

It was earlier reported that Ateeq Ahmed was not ready to leave the jail premises as he alleged that his shift is being carried out to kill him in an encounter. Following Ateeq Ahmed’s allegations, BJP MP Ravindra Kushwaha hinted that towards the turning of the police vehicle in which Ateeq Ahmed will be taken to Prayagraj.

Responding to a reporter's question, the BJP MP said, “The vehicle can overturn, what is the problem in this? Let us tell you that Atiq Ahmed has filed an application in the Supreme Court stating the threat to his life. Also demanded not to hand over to the UP police.”

Akhilesh Yadav claims 'vehicle can overturn'

Following Ateeq Ahmed’s accusations, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday warned the authorities to not execute its alleged plan 'to overturn the vehicle' as its movement is being recorded by the satellites.



Alerting the UP police ahead of its suspected action, Akhilesh Yadav said, “The Chief Minister might have told them to overturn the vehicle. But let me tell you, the moment you will take help from Google and America, you will come to know the exact time of the accident. This is all documented. The record is not going to vanish. If the vehicle overturns, everything will come to light.”