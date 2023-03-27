Ateeq Ahmed Reaches Prayagraj's Naini Jail Ahead Of Hearing In Court On March 28

Gangster-turned-politician and former Samajwadi Party MP Ateeq Ahmed has been brought to the Naini Jail of Prayagraj by the Uttar Pradesh cops from Sabarmati prison in Gujarat in connection with the Umesh Pal kidnapping case. As per a UP Court's order, the verdict in a kidnapping case will be pronounced tomorrow, March 28, and all the accused in the case, including Ateeq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, will be produced before the court.

He was taken out of the Sabarmati prison in Ahmedabad on March 26 by the UP cops under tight security measures and surveillance. The UP cops brought Ateeq to the Naini prison in two secured vans consisting of six gunmen. Reportedly, he completed over 1,100 Km road journey to reach the destination. Earlier on Monday, his convoy crossed Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri and passed through Jhansi to enter UP. Before departure from Ahmedabad, the Prayagraj Police team reached the Sabarmati prison on Sunday morning and chalked out a detailed plan for the journey.

Prison security tightened

According to Director-General- DG (prisons) Anand Kumar, the gangster-turned-politician will be kept in an isolated prison at the Naini jail. The cell will also have a CCTV camera to keep the entire area under surveillance. The security on the premises of the prison has also been beefed up to ensure the security and safety of Ateeq.

While commenting on the shifting of Atiq Ahmed from Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail to UP's prison, DG (prisons) Anand Kumar said, "Atiq Ahmed will be kept in isolation in a high-security barrack at the jail. His cell will have a CCTV camera. Jail staff will be chosen & deployed based on their records, they will have body-worn cameras. Prayagraj Jail office and Jail HQ will monitor round the clock through a video wall. DIG Jail HQ is being sent to ensure all the arrangements at Prayagraj Jail."

