Ateeq Ahmed's Brother Ashraf To Be Produced Before Court On March 28 Along With Others

Ashraf Ahmed, brother of criminal-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmed is currently lodged in the Bareilly district prison since July 2020. Ateeq, who is currently being shifted to Prayagraj Jail from Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Jail is the main accused in the 2005 murder case of BSP legislator Raju Pal.

Ashraf and Ateeq were recently booked in connection with the kidnapping of Umesh Pal, a prime witness in the murder case. As per a UP Court's order, the verdict in a kidnapping case will be pronounced on March 28 and all the accused in the case, including Ashraf and Ateeq Ahmed, will be produced before the court on that day.

Two aides of Ashraf arrested

This month, two alleged aides of former MLA Ashraf were also arrested by the police.

Bareilly Superintendent of Police Rahul Bhati said, "Police arrested Farhad alias Guddu, a resident of Partapur Jeevan Sahay village of Izzatnagar, and Yameen, a resident of Saqlain Nagar in the Baradari area."

The two were also wanted in connection with several cases registered at the Bithri Chainpur police station.

He added, "It also came to the fore that Farhad and Yameen used to visit Ashraf in the jail."

Two men who illegally met Ashraf, arrested

Also, two men who allegedly met former Ashraf illegally in jail were arrested.

"The arrested duo were identified as Mohammad Raza alias Lalla Gaddi and Mohammad Arif, a resident of Pilibhit. They were nabbed by a joint team of the Special Operations Group and officers from the Bithri Chainpur police station", SP Rahul Bhati said.

UP Police takes custody of Ateeq Ahmed from Sabarmati prison

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a special task force of Uttar Pradesh police took custody of Ateeq Ahmed from Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad as Uttar Pradesh Police is taking him to Prayagraj.

Speaking about the shifting of Ateeq Ahmed from Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail to UP's Prayagraj Jail, DG (prisons) Anand Kumar said Mafia-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmed will be kept in isolation in a high-security barrack at the jail and his cell would have CCTV camera.

While speaking with ANI, Kumar said, "Mafia-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmed will be kept in isolation in a high-security barrack at the jail. His cell will have a CCTV camera. Jail staff will be chosen and deployed on the basis of their records, they will have body-worn cameras. Prayagraj Jail office and Jail HQ will monitor round the clock through a video wall. DIG Jail HQ is being sent to ensure all the arrangements at Prayagraj Jail."

