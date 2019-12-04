Athawale Backs CAB, Says 'the Law Is To Benefit Citizens And Not To Trouble Them' 

Union Minister and Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday extending his support for the Citizenship Ammendment Bill (CAB) said, ''The law is to benefit citizens and not to trouble them. CAB will be tabled in the parliament. The bill is very important to identify who are outsiders and who are the genuine citizens who can stay.Our party supports the Citizenship Amendment Bill." Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet cleared the Bill that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there.

Adding to his statement, RPI chief also explained how there are a lot of illegal immigrants who are staying in India. He said, "Many illegal migrants are staying in India. This bill is important and I support it. There is no point in troubling Muslims of India. Everybody has to take citizenship first."

Union Cabinet clears CAB Bill

In a major development, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on December 4. As per the sources, Prime Minister Modi is also looking forward to the bill being cleared by the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha next week. Earlier, speaking at the Republic Summit, Home Minister Amit Shah had informed that the government is committed to pass and implement the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

About CAB Bill

The bill was first introduced in the Lok Sabha in July 2016, this bill was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee which filed its report on January 2019. The Bill was then finally passed by the Lok Sabha in January 2019. The Modi government which has implemented the National Registry of Citizens of India, this year, aims to pass the Citizenship Bill in the Rajya Sabha. Protests, which first sprung in 2016, have already reportedly sprung around Assam this week led by the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), which has stated that the will not be accepted by people. The CAB Bill amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship, as explained by PRS.

