Atiq Ahmed 'forcibly' Grabbed Land From Farmers, ED Recovers Incriminating Documents

In an all-out battle against mafia, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recovered documents of over 100 properties in the name of Atiq Ahmed's close associates and firms. The properties are suspected to be Atiq's benami properties.

According to sources, the aides of Atiq Ahmed had forcibly grabbed farmers' land at much lower prices. The properties were later sold to business persons for profit. The central agency has also seized Rs 75 lakh in Indian and foreign currency as well as documents pertaining to 200 bank accounts and 50 shell entities from the premises of Atiq Ahmed and his associates.

"Cash transactions worth more than Rs 50 crore have also been unearthed in the searches. Documents of properties (forcibly) purchased from farmers apparently through criminal intimidation have also been found," ED said.

On Wednesday, the agency searched the premises of Atiq, his relative Khalid Zafar, his advocate-cum-accomplice Saulat Hanif Khan, his associates Vadood Ahmad, Asad, Mohsin, Kali, charterted accountants Sabeeh Ahmad and Asif Jafri, Seetaram Shukla (accountant), real estate developers Sanjeev Aggarwal and Deepak Bhargav.

#BREAKING On #ThisIsExclusive with @shawansen

| Republic Exclusive Newsbreak: Massive crackdown on Atiq Ahmed as Central agency steps in to investigate. Mafia-turned-politician allegedly grabbed farmers' land and gave to builders. #AtiqAhmed pic.twitter.com/B81sotUtJw — Republic (@republic) April 13, 2023

Atique's son, accomplice killed in police encounter

This development comes on the day when Atiq's son and his accomplice Ghulam were killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) in Jhansi.

Asad and Ghulam, who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh each, had tried to flee on a motorbike, said Special Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar. They opened fire at the STF team when it surrounded them and the police retaliated, according to Kumar. The officer said a British Bulldog revolver and a Walther pistol were recovered.