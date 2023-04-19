Atiq Ahmed Killing: SIT Gathers Footage From 40 CCTVs To Track Moves Of Accused

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf has collected footage from 40 CCTV cameras, sources say. The clips have been collected from Prayagraj's Station Road to Colvin Hospital. Sources say the SIT will use the footage to trace the places where the accused stayed, and who they met. A court in Prayagraj has sent the accused in the Atiq and Ashraf Ahmed murder to police custody for four days. The SIT will also investigate the presence of a fourth person at the scene of crime. Mafia don Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead while they were walking into a hospital for routine medical check-up on Saturday, in full view of the media and police presence.

Three people were arrested following the incident -- Mohit alias Sunny, Lavlesh Tiwari and Arun Maurya. The SIT was constituted by Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma and is led by assistant deputy commissioner of police (crime) Satish Chandra, and includes assistant commissioner of police of Kotwali police station Satyendra Prasad Tiwari and inspector Om Prakash of the investigation cell of the crime branch.

Atiq Ahmed shot dead: 5 cops suspended for negligence

Meanwhile, five cops were suspended for negligence in connection with the murder of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, a senior official said on Wednesday. Shahganj police station in-charge was among those suspended. The remaining are a sub-inspector and three constables.

Further, a three-member supervisory team has been constituted to oversee investigation and timely action, according to a statement from Uttar Pradesh DGP RK Vishwakarma. The DGP said the supervisory team will be headed by additional DGP of Prayagraj zone and will include the police commissioner of Prayagraj and the director of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Lucknow. Security as been beefed up around Atiq Ahmed's house in Prayagraj's Chakya. Prohibitive orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were issued across UP.