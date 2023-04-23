Atiq Ahmed Killing: Uttar Pradesh Minister Alleges Opposition's Hand In Gangster's Murder

Uttar Pradesh Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dharampal Singh on Saturday made a startling claim over the murder of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed by alleging the Opposition's hand in the killing of the gangster. Singh, the state animal husbandry and dairy development Minister, also claimed that Atiq was going to reveal "many secrets" following his arrest.

"The truth is that the Opposition is behind the killing of Atiq Ahmed. After his arrest, he was going to reveal some serious secrets. That's why the Opposition got him killed," Dharampal Singh said.

"The truth is that the opposition is involved in getting Atiq Ahmad killed. Some serious secrets were about to be revealed, that's why the opposition got him murdered," says UP minister Dharampal Singh. pic.twitter.com/oqm35hddHV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 22, 2023

Atiq Ahmed killed

On April 15, Atiq and his brother Ashraf Ahmed who were being escorted by the Uttar Pradesh police to a medical college in Prayagraj for a medical checkup were shot dead at point-blank range by three gunmen posing as journalists. The three attackers were arrested by the police after the incident.

The brother duo was wanted in various serious criminal cases and the most famous of these was the assassination of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005. Pal was who was gunned down in January 2005, barely three months after snatching away the Allahabad West seat, a pocket borough of Atiq, who had dominated the constituency for five consecutive terms before getting elected to the Lok Sabha from Phulpur.

On Thursday, the Judicial committee constituted by the UP government visit Prayagraj while the Special Investigation Team recreated the crime scene in the presence of the judicial commission to ascertain what transpired during the incident. Notably, the three-member judicial committee formed by the CM Yogi government to probe the case has been directed to submit a report within two weeks.

