Atiq Ahmed Murder: UP SIT Recreates Crime Scene Of Mafia Brothers' Killing In Prayagraj

The Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team on Thursday, April 20 recreated the crime scene at Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf's killing crime scene in Prayagraj in the presence of judicial commission to ascertain what transpired during the incident. The three-member judicial commission formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the case has been directed to submit a report within two weeks.

The SIT team on Thursday also collected footage from 40 CCTV cameras. The clips were collected from Prayagraj's Station Road to Colvin Hospital and will be used to trace the places where the accused stayed, and the persons they met.

This comes after three persons accused of killing the Ahmed brothers were sent to police custody for four days by the court of chief judicial magistrate on Wednesday.

Atiq Ahmed's Shooters identified

The three shooters have been identified as Sunny, alias Mohit, a 23-year-old history-sheeter with 14 cases against him, including charges of loot, drugs, and illegal weapon possession as well as under the Gangster Act; Lovelesh Tiwari, a 22-year-old man with cases against him related to assault, harassment of women and the IT Act; and Arun Kumar Maurya, an 18-year-old.

How did the brothers die?

The Ahmed brothers were shot dead from point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night (April 15) while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

On Sunday, both of them were buried in their ancestral village Kasari Masari of Prayagraj district amid tight security. Ahmed's son Asad, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case who was killed by the police during an encounter, was buried at the same graveyard on Saturday.

Atiq Ahmed gang member held

Meanwhile, an alleged member of the Atiq Ahmad gang, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, was arrested on Wednesday by the police here, officials said. As per an official statement, Asad Kalia, a resident of New Chakia, has been arrested by the Kareli police. He was considered a right-hand man of Atiq's wife Shaista Praveen, who is wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case and is absconding.