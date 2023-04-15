Last Updated:

Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead LIVE: Atiq Hit With 9 Bullets, Ashraf 4, Says Post-mortem Report

Security tightened in Prayagraj after Mafia-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while being taken for medical.

General News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Atique Ahmed Shot Dead LIVE: Security tightened in Prayagraj after Don, his brother killed

Image: RepublicWorld

pointer
19:01 IST, April 17th 2023
There is punishment for every crime in law, Atiq's killing is raising many questions: Jharkhand CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister has raised question on the murder of Atiq Ahmed and his brother in the police presence. He has said, "For how long the country can be run by managing things. There's punishment for every crime in the law. The incident is raising many questions."

pointer
18:16 IST, April 17th 2023
Union Minister RK Singh lashes RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for addressing Atiq Ahmed as Atiq ji

Union Minister for Power, RK Singh has lashed out at Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav for addressing Atiq Ahmed as 'Atiq ji'. Singh said, "Tejashwi Yadav addressed Atiq Ahmed as Atiq ji, who had cases of murder, kidnapping, extortion against him. Atiq used to kill witnesses against him. He confessed he had connection with LeT. A criminal has got killed in gangwar. Be it SP or WB CM Mamata, they are in search of vote-bank politics that's why they are shedding tears."

pointer
16:23 IST, April 17th 2023
Guddu Muslim's last location traced in Karnataka, police on prowl

Major update related to Guddu Muslim in the Atiq Ahmed's case, his last location was tracked in Karnataka. As per sources, he has escaped from Maharashtra's Nasik to Karnataka. 

According to the police source, Guddu is the only surviving Umesh Pal attacker, who allegedly hurled crude bombs during the  killing of Umesh Pal in Prayagraj. CCTV footage captured Guddu Muslim hurling crude bombs at Pal and his police gunners. The police are on search to nab him.

pointer
16:10 IST, April 17th 2023
Total of 102 cases were registered against Atiq, 54 cases against his brother: UP Police

The Uttar Pradesh Police has stated that a total 102 cases were registered against mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed in various police stations across the state, while 54 cases were registered against his brother Ashraf Ahmed.

pointer
15:25 IST, April 17th 2023
Atiq Ahmed's phone call after Umesh Pal murder intercepted: Source

A phone call made by Atiq Ahmed after the murder of Umesh Pal has been intercepted, a source said. Umesh Pal, a witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal's daylight murder case was shot dead along with his two security personnel in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on February 24. 

According to the sources, on the phone call, Atiq had reportedly said that killing was executed nicely, but the time was not good, as the Uttar Pradesh Assembly session was going on. 

pointer
14:48 IST, April 17th 2023
Tejashwi Yadav's comment on Atiq Ahmed Stokes row

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has stoked a fresh controversy after he took name of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed along with 'Ji,' which is a suffix placed after a person's name or title as a mark of respect. While addressing the reporters on Monday, he said in Hindi, "UP mein agar aap dekho jo hua toh ye Atiq ji ka janaza nahi hai, UP mein kanoon ka janaza nikla hai (What happened in UP was not the funeral procession of Atiq Ahmed 'Ji' but that of law and order in UP)." READ HERE

pointer
13:04 IST, April 17th 2023
2 SITs constituted to probe killings of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf

Two SITs have been constituted to investigate the killings of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, UP A three-member SIT, headed by ADG Prayagraj zone Bhanu Bhaskar, including CP Prayagraj and Director FSL has been formed by DGP RK Vishwakarma. The second SIT consisting of 3 members has been formed by Prayagraj Police in the murder case registered at Shahganj police station.

 

pointer
12:17 IST, April 17th 2023
Key meeting at CM Yogi's residence; Internet suspension to continue

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a 40-minute high-level key meeting at his residence on April 17 with the Director General of Police and other senior state authorities to review the law and order situation as Prayagraj remains on high alert. As part of security measures, the curb on internet services has also been extended by two days in a bid to prevent rumours. READ HERE

pointer
07:32 IST, April 17th 2023
Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf's autopsy report is to be out today: Sources

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf's postmortem report will be officially released today. Prayagraj remains on high alert and internet services in some areas are still suspended.

 

pointer
20:38 IST, April 16th 2023
Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, Brother Ashraf Buried In UP's Prayagraj

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf were buried in their ancestral village in this Uttar Pradesh district amid tight security on Sunday.

The bodies of the brothers, which were handed over to the family members after conducting the post-mortem examination, were brought to the Kasari Masari graveyard here for performing the last rites at about 6.30 pm and it took about two hours to conclude the rituals. READ THE FULL STORY.

pointer
19:17 IST, April 16th 2023
Atiq Ahmed's mortal remains reach burial ground

The mortal remains of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf have reached Kasari Masari graveyard in Prayagraj. Final rites to take place soon.

pointer
18:34 IST, April 16th 2023
The bodies of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf handed over to relatives

The bodies of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf have been handed over to their relatives. Atiq will be buried at the Kasari Masari graveyard in Prayagraj

pointer
18:20 IST, April 16th 2023
Atiq Ahmed murder: Three shooters sent to 14-day judicial custody

Three shooters - Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lavlesh Tiwari- who killed Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf have been sent to 14 day judicial custody by a Prayagraj Court.

pointer
18:17 IST, April 16th 2023
Atiq Ahmed's post-mortem concludes

The post-mortem examination of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf has concluded. 

pointer
18:10 IST, April 16th 2023
All three shooters produced in Prayagraj Court

All three shooters, Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lavlesh Tiwari who killed Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, were produced in the court in Prayagraj.

pointer
18:08 IST, April 16th 2023
Atiq, brother to be buried at native village

A day after Umesh Pal murder case accused Asad, who fell to police bullets, was buried at the Kasari Masari graveyard Prayagraj, two more graves were dug on Sunday for his father - gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad - and uncle Asraf, both of whom were shot dead on Saturday night.

"It will take about 8-10 hours. The graves have to be 7-8 ft deep. The sun is blazing so it is taking more effort," Janu Khan, the grave digger, said while toiling in the scorching heat on Sunday afternoon.

The graveyard is located in the ancestral village of Ahmad. Khan said that Atiq Ahmad's parents were also laid to rest there.

pointer
17:43 IST, April 16th 2023
Atique Ahmed murder case: Uttar Pradesh Police release pictures of 3 assailants and details

Uttar Pradesh Police has released a statement in connection to the killing of Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. The assilants have been identified as Arun Maurya, Sunny Purane and Lavlesh Tiwari. In the statement, police said that Lavlesh and Sunny have criminal records. Lavlesh is a history-sheeter and Sunny has 14 cases against him. Two Turkey-made pistols and one  country made pistol has been recovered from them.

pointer
16:55 IST, April 16th 2023
Kanpur beefs up security day after Atique murder

After Atique Ahmed was murdered in Prayagraj on April 15, security has been beefed up across Uttar Pradesh, including in Kanpur. Prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 have been imposed throughout the state. READ THE FULL STORY.

pointer
16:17 IST, April 16th 2023
Atique Ahmed, his brother shot dead: 3 member judicial commission to probe case within two months

A three-member judicial commission will investigate the killing of Atique Ahmed and his brother within two months and hand over the report to the Uttar Pradesh government.

Under the Commission of Inquiry Act 1952, a judicial commission was constituted by the Home Department on April 15 for a detailed investigation of the entire incident in the Prayagraj district. For this, formal orders were issued by the Home Department.

A three-member judicial commission will investigate the entire episode within two months and submit the report to the government. The three-member commission will work under the leadership of  Arvind Kumar Tripathi, retired Justice, Allahabad High Court.

Subesh Kumar Singh, IPS Retired DGP Uttar Pradesh and Brijesh Kumar Soni Retired District Judge Uttar Pradesh will be the other two members of the commission.

pointer
15:43 IST, April 16th 2023
Atique Ahmed shot dead: UP Police detain 4 people amid probe into gangster's murder

Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday detained four people for questioning in connection with the killings of gangster-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, who were shot dead by three assailants on Saturday night. READ THE FULL STORY.

pointer
15:13 IST, April 16th 2023
Police patrols in Prayagraj's Chakiya area

Police patrolling was strengthened in Prayagraj's Chakiya area where Atique Ahmad's house is located. 

pointer
14:48 IST, April 16th 2023
Heavy security deployment in Ayodhya

A heavy security deployment can be seen in Ayodhya after gangster-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj on Saturday night. 

pointer
14:39 IST, April 16th 2023
Raids underway at several locations in Prayagraj

Raids are underway at several locations in Prayagraj. A lodge near Prayagraj railway station, where the three assailants are believed to have stayed is also been raided

 

 

 

pointer
14:14 IST, April 16th 2023
Tight security in whole Kanpur: Joint CP Anand Prakash Tiwari

"After high alert in UP, here is tight security in whole kanpur. After the implementation of Section 144, a heavy police force landed. Police increased security in sensitive areas as well as monitoring through CCTV," Anand Prakash, Joint CP stated. 

pointer
14:09 IST, April 16th 2023
Four more people detained by UP Police amid probe into Atique Ahmed's murder
pointer
13:45 IST, April 16th 2023
Latest details following the killing of Atique Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed
pointer
13:30 IST, April 16th 2023
Foreign-made pistol used in Atique Ahmed killing; police tracing weapon's origin

A Turkey-made semi-automatic pistol was allegedly used by the assailants to gun down gangster-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed on April 15 while they were being escorted to the hospital for a medical checkup in Prayagraj. The firearms used in the murder had been seized by the police in the immediate aftermath of the shootout while the shooters were all taken into custody. The source of the weapons is being traced. READ FULL STORY HERE. 

 

pointer
13:18 IST, April 16th 2023
High-level meeting at UP CM Yogi's residence in Lucknow concludes, top officials and DGP leave
pointer
12:45 IST, April 16th 2023
Post-Mortem Of Atiq, Ashraf's corpses to be conducted by single panel: Sources

The post-mortem of Atiq and Ashraf will be conducted at the SRN Hospital in Prayagraj by single panel, according to sources. 

 

 

pointer
12:36 IST, April 16th 2023
Watch: CM Yogi Adityanath chairs high-level meeting with UP Police

CM Yogi Adityanath chairs high-level meeting with top UP Police officials at his residence in Lucknow.

COMMENT