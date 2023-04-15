Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead LIVE: Atiq Hit With 9 Bullets, Ashraf 4, Says Post-mortem Report

Major update related to Guddu Muslim in the Atiq Ahmed's case, his last location was tracked in Karnataka. As per sources, he has escaped from Maharashtra's Nasik to Karnataka.

According to the police source, Guddu is the only surviving Umesh Pal attacker, who allegedly hurled crude bombs during the killing of Umesh Pal in Prayagraj. CCTV footage captured Guddu Muslim hurling crude bombs at Pal and his police gunners. The police are on search to nab him.