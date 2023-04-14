'Atiq Ahmed's Son Asad Could Have Hampered Probe', Says UP STF Chief Amitabh Yash

The encounter of gangster-turned-politician Atique Ahmed's son Asad is a direct attack on the criminal elements, who were openly running their mafia gangs in the state, in Uttar Pradesh, said Special Task Force chief Amitabh Yash. His remarks came on Friday, April 13, a day after Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were killed by the STF in an encounter in Jhansi on Thursday.

Pointing towards the murder of Umesh Pal, a witness in the killing of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer said criminals like Asad Ahmed were trying to wreck the justice system by eliminating evidence. “If witnesses are killed this way, nobody will show courage to stand against these criminals, which eventually will lead to a collapse in the justice system,” said Amitabh Yash.

Killing of Atiq Ahemd's son is an attack on criminal mentality: ADG STF Amitabh Yash

#WATCH | Asad & Ghulam were killed in an encounter yesterday. FIR was registered yesterday, postmortem has been done. Police are now waiting for their families to claim their bodies so that their last rites can be conducted: Amitabh Yash, ADG, Uttar Pradesh STF pic.twitter.com/c8Ey9avNrM — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 14, 2023

While speaking to ANI, Yash said, "Yesterday, Asad and Ghulam were killed by the STF. Both of them were involved in killing two police constables in Prayagraj, and an important witness, Umesh Pal, was also killed by them. Their footage was also captured by CCTV. Yesterday, STF deputy officer Navendra Kumar registered an FIR against them. A postmortem has also been done. Now, police are waiting for the family members to claim the bodies," Amitabh Yash said.

Asad Ahmed could have hampered probe

"Since this was an important case where a mafia gang had killed the witness, this was an attack on the roots of the criminal justice system, because if witnesses are killed this way, no one will stand to take the risk of being a witness, and the entire justice system will collapse. This is one of the few cases where STF has used its complete power to track the criminals," he added. He further said that Asad and Ghulam could "have easily created some incident where the police would have been pushed to the backfoot and the investigation would have been hampered."

Atique Ahmed’s links with ISI, LeT

On Thursday, Atique Ahmed claimed that he had direct connections with Pakistan's ISI and terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and had never faced a shortage of weapons due to these links. During the interrogation, Atique revealed that "weapons from Pakistan are dropped on the Punjab border with the help of a drone, and a local connection collects them. Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir get weapons from this shipment," he added.

According to the chargesheet, Atique further said, "If you take me with you, I can help you recover that money, arms, and ammunition used in the incident."