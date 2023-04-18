Atiq Ahmed's Wife Shaista Parveen Likely To Surrender, Cops Cordon Off Prayagraj Court

A large contingent of Uttar Pradesh Police and Crime Branch personnel have been deployed in and around the Prayagraj District Court amid speculations of deceased gangster Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen's surrender. The police officials have cordoned off the entire campus and Atique Ahmed's lawyers are also being monitored.

However, the police are not sure about the time by when Shaista is likely to surrender. The state police have announced an award of Rs 50,000 on Shaista.

Police also raided her paternal home in Prayagraj to find out about her whereabouts. But they could not find anyone there as all her relatives had already fled.

Apex Court to hear plea for independent probe

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on April 24 a plea seeking an independent probe into the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

The Ahmed brothers were shot dead from point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night (April 15) while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

Ahmed brothers buried

Both of them were buried in their ancestral village Kasari Masari of Prayagraj district amid tight security on Sunday. Ahmed's son Asad, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case who was killed by the police during an encounter, was buried at the same graveyard on Saturday.

Three shooters sent to judicial custody

The three accused in Atique Ahmeds's murder case, Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh, and Lovelesh Tiwari were sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Sunday, April 16.

The three shooters have been identified as Sunny, alias Mohit, a 23-year-old history-sheeter with 14 cases against him, including charges of loot, drugs, and illegal weapon possession as well as under the Gangster Act; Lovelesh Tiwari, a 22-year-old man with cases against him related to assault, harassment of women and the IT Act; Arun Kumar Maurya, an 18-year-old.

Three-member judicial commission formed

The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a three-member judicial commission to probe the case and submit a report within two weeks. Set up under the Commission of Inquiry Act 1952, the judicial commission will be chaired by Justice Arvind Kumar Tripathi, former judge of the Allahabad High Court. The two other members of the commission are Subesh Kumar Singh, a retired DGP, and Brijesh Kumar Soni, a retired district judge.