Atiq Ahmed’s Wife To Be Expelled If Found Guilty In Umesh Pal Murder Case, Says Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati announced that the wife of ex-BSP MP Atiq Ahmed will be expelled from the party if she is found guilty in the murder of advocate Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the murder of 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal.

Notably, Atiq Ahmed’s connection is being highlighted to the killing of Umesh Pal as his two sons were detained by the Prayagraj Police in connection to the Umesh Pal murder case. The development came after Umesh Pal was shot dead on Friday evening at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj by some unknown assailants.

Atiq Ahmed’s wife to face suspension if convicted

Mayawati tweeted and said, “Information has also been published about the registration of an FIR against Atiq Ahmed's son and his wife in connection with the murder of advocate Umesh Pal and his gunner, an important witness in Raju Pal's murder case that took place years ago in Prayagraj.”

She further announced that the party has taken the matter seriously and thus if found guilty Atiq Ahmed’s wife will be suspended from the party, “Taking serious cognizance of this, BSP has decided that Mrs. Shaista Parveen, wife Atiq Ahmed, will be expelled from the party as soon as they are proved guilty in the ongoing investigation of this matter.”

Key witness in BSP MLA murder case killed by assailants

On Friday, February 24, Advocate Umesh Pal and his gunner were murdered by unknown assailants at his residence in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Prayagraj Police, more than six people, including the two sons of gangster Atiq Ahmed, were arrested in connection to the killing of Umesh Pal. It was further informed that one of the two gunners engaged in Pal's security was killed, while the other injured was taken to the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital and is receiving treatment.

BSP leader Raju Pal was murdered in broad daylight in 2005. The Central Investigation Agency (CBI) in 2019 filed a chargesheet naming Atiq, his brother Ashraf along with others in the Raju Pal murder case. Umesh Pal was the prime witness of the murder. Rajul Pal was murdered months after winning the assembly election by defeating Former MP Atiq Ahmed's younger brother Khalid Azim alias, Ashraf. Atiq Ahmed is currently lodged in jail.