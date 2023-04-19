Atiq-Ashraf Killing: UP Police To Present Three Shooters In Court, SIT To Seek Remand

The Uttar Pradesh police will present the three shooters accused in the Atiq-Ashraf Ahmed murder case before the Prayagraj CGM court on Wednesday for remand. Notably the Prayagraj court on April 16 sent the shooters to 14-day judicial custody.

The special investigation team (SIT) has filed a plea in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Dinesh Gautam, seeking the remand of the three. The UP police on April 18 formed two SITs in the case. In the wake of the presentation of the duo, security around the Prayagraj court vicinity has been strengthened.

Duo to be presented before court at 11 am

According to sources, the three shooters will be transported to the CJM court at around 11 am. Subsequently, the SIT will present the plea before the court to seek custody of the shooters for further investigation. The three shooters killed mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed outside a hospital in Prayagraj, while they were being taken for medical examination.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the accused were shifted from Prayagraj's Naini Central Jail to the Pratapgarh district jail. "All three shooters, Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari, are under threat of attack behind bars, owing to which they have been shifted to a high-security cell and are kept under CCTV surveillance," official sources said. The rest of the prisoners were also moved to other barracks as keeping them with the three accused could have been risky, said sources.

Two SITs formed

UP police have constituted two SITs in the sensational killing. The second SIT will overview the working of the first SIT. It is headed by ADG Prayagraj Zone Bhanu Bhaskar, and would also have Prayagraj Commissioner of Police and Director Forensic Science Laboratory as its members, an order issued by the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, RK Vishwakarma on Sunday, read. A three-member judicial inquiry committee was formed on April 16 to probe the killing.

Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed were killed by three shooters posing as media persons in the hospital complex where they were brought for a medical check-up in Prayagraj. Both the gangsters collapsed on the spot after they were shot at near point-blank range. Atiq Ahmed had over 100 criminal cases against his name and was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in UP in the 2007 Umesh Pal kidnapping case.