Atique Ahmed And Ashraf Shooters Came Disguised As Journalists

Atique Ahmed, the gangster who later became a politician and even won the Lok Sabha election from Phulpur constituency in 2004, and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead from point blank range on Saturday, April 15, by three assailants while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place near a medical college on Saturday night while a police team was escorting the duo.

Atique Ahmed shooters disguised as journalists

The alleged shooters stood behind media teams, disguised as journalists, before shooting the duo at point-blank range. They fired 36 bullets at Atique and Ashraf. After killing them, all the three shooters surrendered to the police.

They had a dummy camera and a mic. One of the attackers carried a backpack like a photographer. The camera was also seen lying on the spot in the footage that captured the shooting of Atique and Ashraf.

The duo was going for medical checkup

The shooting was caught on camera as media persons followed the duo. The two were escorted to the hospital by the police for a medical checkup. At least three people were seen firing from a close range at Atique and his brother, who fell to the ground, while the police soon overpowered the attackers.

Atique and Ashraf were shot dead just two days after the former's son Asad Ahmed was killed by the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) in an encounter near Jhansi on Uttar Pradesh’s border with Madhya Pradesh. Asad was killed along with another accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, Ghulam, the son of Maksudan, on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Asad was buried at the Kasari Masari graveyard in Prayagraj on Saturday. Asad was the third of five sons of Atique Ahmad. He had been on the run after killing Umesh Pal. Atique’s eldest son Umar is lodged in Lucknow jail, while the second son Ali is in Naini Central Jail in separate cases.

Atique was serving life imprisonment in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case and was lodged in Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. He had been brought to Prayagraj for interrogation in the Umesh Pal murder case.