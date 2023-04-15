Atique Ahmed And His Brother Ashraf Ahmed Shot Dead In UP's Prayagraj

Mafia-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while being taken for medical in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place near a medical college on Saturday night. The shooting was caught on camera as media persons were following the duo being escorted to the hospital by the police for a medical checkup.

The assailants were seen firing from close range at Ahmad and his brother who fell to the ground, while the police soon overpowered the attackers. Three shooters are in police custody. The forensic team is present at the spot.

#BREAKING | Watch visuals from Prayagraj where Mafia-turned-politician Atique Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead pic.twitter.com/hUMU9sx7j0 — Republic (@republic) April 15, 2023

The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmed and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killing. Only a few cops had taken the two brothers to the hospital for the daily medical check up which is part of the remand protocol.

'Three people came disguised as journalists,' says police

Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said, "Journalists were taking bytes of Atique Ahmed. Three people came disguised as journalists. Atique and Ashraf were killed. One journalist has been injured. A police constable was also injured. Once an investigation is done, further information will be given."

Taking cognizance of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath immediately called a high-level meeting and ordered a high-level inquiry into the whole matter. CM also gave instructions for the formation of a three-member Judicial Commission (Judicial Inquiry Commission) in the matter.

Section 144 imposed in Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh, in the aftermath of Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf Ahmed being shot dead in Prayagraj. Internet services have also been suspended in sensitive areas of Prayagraj.

'Crime has reached its peak in UP': Akhilesh Yadav

Reacting to the development, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "Crime has reached its peak in UP and the morale of the criminals is high. When someone can be killed by firing openly amidst the security cordon of the police, then what about the safety of the general public. Due to this, an atmosphere of fear is being created among the public, it seems that some people are deliberately creating such an atmosphere."

उप्र में अपराध की पराकाष्ठा हो गयी है और अपराधियों के हौसले बुलंद है। जब पुलिस के सुरक्षा घेरे के बीच सरेआम गोलीबारी करके किसीकी हत्या की जा सकती है तो आम जनता की सुरक्षा का क्या। इससे जनता के बीच भय का वातावरण बन रहा है, ऐसा लगता है कुछ लोग जानबूझकर ऐसा वातावरण बना रहे हैं। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 15, 2023

On Thursday, Asad and his accomplice Ghulam, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were shot dead in an exchange of fire with the Uttar Pradesh Police near Jhansi. Their last rites were conducted earlier in the day.