Atique Ahmed Gang Member Carrying Award Of Rs 50,000 Arrested

An alleged member of the Atiq Ahmad gang, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, was arrested on Wednesday by the police here, officials said.

Asad Kalia, a resident of New Chakia, has been arrested by the Kareli police, an official statement said.

Kalia was considered a right-hand of Atiq's wife Shaista Praveen, who is wanted in Umesh Pal murder case and is absconding.

A number of criminal cases including attempt to murder, and under the Arms Act are pending against Kalia at the Kareli police station, it said.