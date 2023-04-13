Last Updated:

Atique Ahmed Had Links To Pakistan's ISI, Was Involved In Weapons Smuggling: UP Police

Atique Ahmed had links to Pakistan's ISI and was involved in the cross-border smuggling of weapons via drones, a remand copy accessed by Republic revealed.

Harsh Vardhan

Atique Ahmed's son Asad Ahmed and his associate Ghulam were killed on April 13 in an encounter by UP Special Task Force; Image: ANI


Atique Ahmed had links to Pakistan's ISI and was involved in the smuggling of weapons, revealed a remand copy accessed by Republic. The copy further says that he was in contact with the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and carried out cross-border arms smuggling via drones at the Punjab border. Moving forward, the police will interrogate Atique on how he and his associates used to procure those weapons dropped at the border areas. The police will also investigate where those weapons were used and how the transactions took place and if there is a hidden stash of weapons. 

Atique Ahmed's son Asad Ahmed and his associate Ghulam were killed on April 13 in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF). Police also recovered sophisticated weapons from Asad and his associate's possession.  

Meanwhile, Atique will spend 14 days in judicial custody following a Prayagraj court ruling on April 13. The court also allowed five-day police remand in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. 

