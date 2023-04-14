Atique Ahmed Had Links With Pak's ISI, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Reveals UP Police Chargesheet

Mafia-turned-politician Atique Ahmed made shocking revelations on Thursday, saying he has no shortage of weapons because of direct connections with Pakistan's ISI and terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were brought to CJM Court in Prayagraj on Thursday (April 13), where UP Police recorded his statement saying, "I have no dearth of weapons because I have direct connections with Pakistan's ISI and terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba."

Atique Ahmed reveals links with ISI and Lashkar-e-Taiba

During the interrogation, Atique revealed that "weapons from Pakistan are dropped on the Punjab border with the help of a drone, and a local connection collects them. Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir get weapons from this shipment," he added. According to chargesheet, Atique further said, "If you take me with you, I can help you recover that money, arms, and ammunition used in the incident."

Atique Ahmed, a former MP from the Samajwadi Party, was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment in the kidnapping case of now-deceased Umesh Pal. Atique had more than 100 cases against him over the last 43 years, and he was convicted for the same case.

Maternal Grandparents to claim the dead body of Atique Ahemd's Son

A day ago, Atique's son Asad Ahmed and his accomplice Ghulam were killed by UP Police in an encounter in the Jhansi district. So far, nobody from the family has shown up to claim his body. Both Asad and Ghulam carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on their heads. According to sources, the post-mortem of Asad and Ghulam was done at 2:00 am on April 14. Atique Ahmed's lawyer, however, has said that Asad's maternal grandfather will reach Jhansi to collect the body.

On Thursday, Ghulam opened fire at a team of Uttar Pradesh special task force members. According to Amitabh Yash, the chief of UP STF, police were forced to retreat, and both Asad and Ghualm who carried "wanted" tags were killed in retaliatory action. The police later found some sophisticated weapons, new cell phones, and SIM cards from them.

Asad's involvement in Umesh Pal's murder

Asad had fled to Lucknow after the killing of lawyer Umesh Pal and later moved to Kanpur and then Meerut before reaching Delhi. After reaching Madhya Pradesh, he then went to Jhansi and was on his way to the state border on a bike when police caught him. This development came after Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder of the then-BSP MLA Raju Pl, was killed by gunfire in Prayagraj by seven shooters.