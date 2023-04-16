Atique Ahmed Murder Case: Three Shooters Sent To Judicial Custody For 14 Days

Three accused in the Atique Ahmed murder case -- Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The Uttar Pradesh police, on Sunday, issued a press releasing detailing the events of Saturday night, when gangster-turned-politician Atique Ahmed was killed. Three people, posing as journalists, shot Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on Saturday night. In the press release, police said the three people got close to Atique and started fighting. Police officers quickly overpowered the shooters and Atique and Ahmed were taken to the hospital where they were declared dead, the release said.

Who are the three shooters accused in the Atique Ahmed murder case?

The three shooters have been identified as: Sunny, alias Mohit, a 23-year-old history-sheeter with 14 cases against him, including charges of loot, drugs and illegal weapon possession as well as under the Gangster Act; Lovelesh Tiwari, a 22-year-old man with cases against him related to assault, harassment of women and the IT Act; Arun Kumar Maurya, an 18-year-old. Police are gathering more information on their criminal record.

3-member judicial commission to come up with report

The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a three-member judicial commission to probe the case and submit a report within two weeks. Set up under the Commission of Inquiry Act 1952, the judicial commission will be chaired by Justice Arvind Kumar Tripathi, former judge of the Allahabad High Court. The two other members of the commission are Subesh Kumar Singh, a retired DGP and Brijesh Kumar Soni, a retired district judge.

Atique Ahmed and brother Ashraf's final rites

Meanwhile, Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf's final rites are expected on Sunday evening. The bodies slain gangster politician and his brother Ashraf have reached the Kasari Masari graveyard in Prayagraj after post-mortem, PTI reported. Atique Ahmed was murdered days after his son Asad Ahmed was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh STF.

Uttar Pradesh under security cover

The Yogi Adityanath government has imposed Section 144 in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. In Prayagraj, police intensified patrolling. Internet services have been suspended in parts of Prayagraj to stem the spread of false information on social media. After the shooting last night, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the police of all districts to carry out flag marches.