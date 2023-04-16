Atique Ahmed Shot Dead: 3-member Judicial Commission Asked To Submit Report In 2 Months

The judicial commission set up to investigate the killing of Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on the night of April 15 has been ordered to conduct a fast-track enquiry. According to the details accessed by Republic, the three-member commission has been instructed to investigate the entire episode within two months and submit its report to the Uttar Pradesh government. Set up under the Commission of Inquiry Act 1952, the judicial commission was constituted by the Home Department and it will be led by Arvind Kumar Tripathi, a retired judge of the Allahabad High Court. The two other members of the commission are Subesh Kumar Singh, IPS retired DGP and Brijesh Kumar Soni, a retired district judge.

The police have registered an FIR against the three shooters who were arrested on the spot where they shot Atique and Ashraf in Prayagraj. Atique and Ashraf brothers were being taken for a medical check-up before putting them under 5-day police remand. The shooters have been booked under IPC sections 302 and 307 along with sections 3, 7, 25, and 27 of the Arms Act, 1959, and other relevant sections. Meanwhile, raids are underway at several locations in Prayagraj. Sources say the lodge near Prayagraj railway station, where the three assailants are believed to have stayed is also been raided.

Section 144 imposed across UP

VIDEO | Police patrolling was intensified today in Prayagraj's Chakiya area where Atiq Ahmad's house is located. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been issued in all districts of UP. Internet services remain shut in Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/QfiQ7BiZSH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 16, 2023

The Yogi Adityanath administration has imposed Section 144 in all 75 districts of UP and security has been beefed up in the aftermath of Atique's killing. In Prayagraj, police intensified patrolling and internet services have been suspended to avoid the spread of false information on social media. After the shooting last night, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the police of all districts to carry out flag marches. The government has also deployed Rapid Action Force (RAF) near Kasari Masari Graveyard in Prayagraj where the bodies of Atique and Ashraf will be buried later today.