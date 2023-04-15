Atique Ahmed Shot Dead: Atique Ahmed & His Brother Ashraf Buried In Prayagraj

A day after Umesh Pal murder case accused Asad, who fell to police bullets, was buried at the Kasari Masari graveyard Prayagraj, two more graves were dug on Sunday for his father - gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad - and uncle Asraf, both of whom were shot dead on Saturday night.

"It will take about 8-10 hours. The graves have to be 7-8 ft deep. The sun is blazing so it is taking more effort," Janu Khan, the grave digger, said while toiling in the scorching heat on Sunday afternoon.

The graveyard is located in the ancestral village of Ahmad. Khan said that Atiq Ahmad's parents were also laid to rest there.