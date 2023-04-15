Atique Ahmed Shot Dead: Atique Ahmed & His Brother Ashraf Buried In Prayagraj

Quick links:
Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf were buried in their ancestral village in this Uttar Pradesh district amid tight security on Sunday.
The bodies of the brothers, which were handed over to the family members after conducting the post-mortem examination, were brought to the Kasari Masari graveyard here for performing the last rites at about 6.30 pm and it took about two hours to conclude the rituals.
Three shooters - Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lavlesh Tiwari- who killed Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf have been sent to 14 day judicial custody by a Prayagraj Court.
A day after Umesh Pal murder case accused Asad, who fell to police bullets, was buried at the Kasari Masari graveyard Prayagraj, two more graves were dug on Sunday for his father - gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad - and uncle Asraf, both of whom were shot dead on Saturday night.
"It will take about 8-10 hours. The graves have to be 7-8 ft deep. The sun is blazing so it is taking more effort," Janu Khan, the grave digger, said while toiling in the scorching heat on Sunday afternoon.
The graveyard is located in the ancestral village of Ahmad. Khan said that Atiq Ahmad's parents were also laid to rest there.
Uttar Pradesh Police has released a statement in connection to the killing of Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. The assilants have been identified as Arun Maurya, Sunny Purane and Lavlesh Tiwari. In the statement, police said that Lavlesh and Sunny have criminal records. Lavlesh is a history-sheeter and Sunny has 14 cases against him. Two Turkey-made pistols and one country made pistol has been recovered from them.
After Atique Ahmed was murdered in Prayagraj on April 15, security has been beefed up across Uttar Pradesh, including in Kanpur. Prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 have been imposed throughout the state.
A three-member judicial commission will investigate the killing of Atique Ahmed and his brother within two months and hand over the report to the Uttar Pradesh government.
Under the Commission of Inquiry Act 1952, a judicial commission was constituted by the Home Department on April 15 for a detailed investigation of the entire incident in the Prayagraj district. For this, formal orders were issued by the Home Department.
A three-member judicial commission will investigate the entire episode within two months and submit the report to the government. The three-member commission will work under the leadership of Arvind Kumar Tripathi, retired Justice, Allahabad High Court.
Subesh Kumar Singh, IPS Retired DGP Uttar Pradesh and Brijesh Kumar Soni Retired District Judge Uttar Pradesh will be the other two members of the commission.
Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday detained four people for questioning in connection with the killings of gangster-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, who were shot dead by three assailants on Saturday night.
Police patrolling was strengthened in Prayagraj's Chakiya area where Atique Ahmad's house is located.
A heavy security deployment can be seen in Ayodhya after gangster-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj on Saturday night.
Raids are underway at several locations in Prayagraj. A lodge near Prayagraj railway station, where the three assailants are believed to have stayed is also been raided
"After high alert in UP, here is tight security in whole kanpur. After the implementation of Section 144, a heavy police force landed. Police increased security in sensitive areas as well as monitoring through CCTV," Anand Prakash, Joint CP stated.
A Turkey-made semi-automatic pistol was allegedly used by the assailants to gun down gangster-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed on April 15 while they were being escorted to the hospital for a medical checkup in Prayagraj. The firearms used in the murder had been seized by the police in the immediate aftermath of the shootout while the shooters were all taken into custody. The source of the weapons is being traced.
CM Yogi Adityanath chairs high-level meeting with top UP Police officials at his residence in Lucknow.
The three attackers who were arrested after shooting mafia-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf dead in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, are likely to be produced before the Magistrate Court on Sunday.
Graves of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf according to sources are being dug at their ancestral Kasari Masari graveyard in Prayagraj's Chakia area amid high security. Notably, Atiq's son Asad, who was shot in a police encounter was buried here yesterday. Graves of Atiq's mother and father are also present here.
Mafia-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed, who were both shot dead at point-blank range outside a hospital in Prayagraj late at night on April 15, had more than 100 and 57 First Information Reports (FIRs) respectively against their name, a police official informed on Sunday. The duo was killed while being taken for a medical at a hospital in the city. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formed a three-member judicial inquiry commission and ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter.
Opposition leaders on Saturday questioned the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh and demanded that the state government be dismissed after gangster-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday ordered a high-level probe into the sensational killings of gangster-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf in Prayagraj, officials said. Briefing reporters in Prayagraj, Commissioner of Police Ramit Sharma said that the three assailants, who were arrested immediately after the incident, had joined the group of mediapersons who were trying to get sound bites from Ahmad and Ashraf.
Notably, CM Yogi held a high-profile meeting at his residence with top officials including UP Home Secretary Sanjay Prasad and DGP RK Vishwakarma, late Saturday. The CM ordered a high-level inquiry into the killings of the Ahmed brothers and also instructed to form a three-member judicial commission to investigate the matter. "The chief minister has constituted a three-member judicial commission to probe the killing of Ahmed and Ashraf," Special DG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said.
Security was tightened early morning on Sunday, April 16 after mafia don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on Saturday, April 15.
