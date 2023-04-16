Atique Ahmed Shot Dead: UP CM Orders Judicial Inquiry; 3-member Commission To Be Formed

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a high level inquiry into the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed. He has also instructed to form a three member judicial commission to probe the matter.

The Ahmed brothers were shot dead at point blank range in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, outside a hospital. They were being taken for a medical while they were shot dead. The assailants who fired the shots were captured on the spot. All three shooters surrendered to the Uttar Pradesh police. The forensic team reached the crime scene and began analysing it.

Video of killing accessed by Republic

As per the video accessed by Republic, Atique Ahmed and Ashraf were being escorted in presence of police and media persons when unknown assailants shot Atique in the head at point-blank range followed by a bullet to his brother. According to sources, the killing was carried out by three people and they have been nabbed by the police. It has been learned that the killers were dressed as journalists and even carried a camera and a microphone with them. Several family members of Atique also reached the spot.

Pictures of Atique's killers surface

The pictures of two out of three assailants who were involved in the murder of gangster-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed surfaced after all of them surrendered to the Uttar Pradesh Police.