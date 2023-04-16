Atique Ahmed Shot Dead: UP Police Reveal Identities Of 3 Accused In Gangster's Murder Case

The UP police, on April 16, issued a press release following the murder of gangster Atique Ahmed, who was shot dead along with his brother Ashraf on the night of April 15. In the release, the police said that three people posing as journalists got close to Atique when the real journalists were trying to get his statement, and started firing. The shooters were overpowered by the police officers and the Ahmed brothers were carried to the hospital, where they were declared dead.

Identities of shooters revealed

The first of the three shooters has been identified as Mohit alias Sunny. The 23-year-old is a history-sheeter as per police and has 14 cases registered against him. He has been charged in cases of loot, drugs and illegal weapon possession and under the Gangster Act.

The second is Lavlesh Tiwari (22) who has cases against him related to assault, harassment of women and IT act. The third accused is Arun Kumar Maurya (18) and the police are gathering information on his criminal record.

The weapons seized from their possession are one countrymade pistol, one Turkey-made 9 mm Girsan pistol and one 9 mm Zigana pistol also made in Turkey. All three have been booked under IPC sections 302 and 307 along with sections 3, 7, 25, and 27 of the Arms Act, 1959, and other relevant sections.

The Yogi Adityanath administration, meanwhile, has set up a three-member judicial commission that will investigate the entire case within two months and submit its report to the UP government.